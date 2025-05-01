Dr Qumsiyeh: Weekly update: International workers' day

First of May is International workers' day and we honor ourselves as workers and all workers around the world who labor in a world dominated by greed and war (which is also for greed).

"Children were Bombed. This is Cruelty, Not War" Pope Francis.

A team from our institute traveled to build relationships regionally focused on the environment (Cyprus, Jordan, Lebanon) and the outcome was great so we are thankful to all the kind hosts. Meanwhile, we all keep our eyes on and research and act on the ongoing colonization of Palestine: genocide, scholasticide, medicide, and ecocide.

We at the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability (palestinenature.org) work on issues of ecocide. For example we published papers on the methodical destruction of trees which started in 1948 and continue with destorying 90% of Gaza tree cover. As the Zionist movement depopulated over 530 Palestinian villages and towns, the movement also removed millions of local trees (a diversity of resilient trees) and replaced them with a monoculture of pine trees. The pine trees not only damage biodiversity but are also susceptible to fires in our dry climate. That is indeed what is happening now: pines planted to cover the already destroyed Palestinian landscape burn and Israelis can't control the fires. Expectedly the fascists in the Israeli government who lie all the time want to blame Palestinian citizens of Israel to feed the racism within their ranks [In our culture harming a human or a tree is "haram" forbidden].

Palestine is heaven on earth. It was stolen taken ready with its houses and its holy places by European colonizers (Zionist movement) who were intent on destroying a muti-ethic, multi-cultural, multi-religious, and multi-lingual society to make a monolothic "Jewish state of Israel". Here are some photos to remind us.

And a tracker of resistance in the heart of empire that gives us hope

Moral cowardice resulted in normalizing genocide. The evils of the few who commit, aid and abet genocide is made possible by the silence of the many. This is always the case 1% do evil, 1% challenge evil (sometimes being a heavy price) while the 98% remain morally asleep. Our job is to awaken those. It is in their best interest lest they rot in their hearts and die regretting staying silent. Afterall, evil forces will come for all. Silencing free speech on Palestine and genocide will not stop there. Speaking of the global ecocide can also become outlawed. Speaking of the need for free speech itself may become criminalized. Thus the 1% decent folks are not silenced and are awakening the rest. See this about the global day of action 25 April. This is the moral issue of our time; this is the Holocaust of our time, this is the Trail of Tears of our time, this is the Middle Passage of our time. Max Blumenthal.

Celebrity Richard Gere reciting a poem by Mahmood Darwish about caring

How Israel Became A Fascist State | Aaron Bastani meets Ilan PappÃƒ ï ? ?.

Good news: our friend Mohsen is released.

One Democratic State Campaign.

Mob of Jewish men chanting "death to Arabs" attack a woman in NY even as a policeman tried to protect her (imagine if she was a Jewish woman attacked by Muslim men... media will be all over this).

War dust and collateral damage.

500 scientifiques interpellent leurs directions sur les violations du droit international en Palestine [500 scientists for Palestinian human rights] and letter to CNRS.

Everyone can help. Contact us if you like to help and we can explain how.

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

