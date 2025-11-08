 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 11/8/25  

Dr. Martin Luther King Would Approve of Zohran Mamdani

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   1 comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels
Message Dr. Lenore Daniels

MLK Quote
MLK Quote
(Image by mattlemmon from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I--

I took the one less traveled by,

And that has made all the difference.

Robert Frost, The Road Not Taken


I speak of Yemeni bodega owners and Mexican abuelas, Senegalese taxi drivers and Uzbek nurses, Trinidadian line cooks and Ethiopian aunties.

Zohran Mamdani, Mayor-elect, New York City


In New York City last week, over a million citizens voted for a South Asian Muslim, born in Uganda. The racists among MAGA, adherents of the myth enshrining a notion of their superiority, are still in shock.


For nine months, the America not MAGA have been called radical, extreme radical, plain-old liberal, radical liberals, evil liberals, socialists and communists. Evil socialists and communists.


Haters of America, all of them! Beware!


Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Dr. Lenore Daniels Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Related Topic(s): Capitalism; Capitalism Over Humanity; Democracy; Democratic Socialism; Freedoms; Hope Hopefulness; Immigration Deportation; Martin Luther King Jr; Multiculturalism; Race African American Black Negro; (more...) Race Latino Latin American; War On Democracy; White Supremacy; Workers; Working Poor; Zohran Mamdani, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

And So, This Is What?

About that "Freedom" to Erase My Ancestor's Struggle for Freedom

Have You Had Enough of the Madness of Capitalism? Is It Time To Consider What Marx Really Said?

America's Embrace of Willful Ignorance

With Bloomberg, Are African Americans Trying On the Iron Boot?

Me Too: Abuse of Power and Managed Inequality

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels

Become a Fan
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 4 fans, 214 articles, 273 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

On November 2nd, New York City said enough to the status quo. Change must come on the heels of something positive and different.

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 8, 2025 at 9:54:58 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend