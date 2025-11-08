Dr. Martin Luther King Would Approve of Zohran Mamdani

MLK Quote
Two roads diverged in a wood, and I--
I took the one less traveled by,
And that has made all the difference.
Robert Frost, The Road Not Taken
I speak of Yemeni bodega owners and Mexican abuelas, Senegalese taxi drivers and Uzbek nurses, Trinidadian line cooks and Ethiopian aunties.
Zohran Mamdani, Mayor-elect, New York City
In New York City last week, over a million citizens voted for a South Asian Muslim, born in Uganda. The racists among MAGA, adherents of the myth enshrining a notion of their superiority, are still in shock.
For nine months, the America not MAGA have been called radical, extreme radical, plain-old liberal, radical liberals, evil liberals, socialists and communists. Evil socialists and communists.
Haters of America, all of them! Beware!
