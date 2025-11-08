Dr. Martin Luther King Would Approve of Zohran Mamdani

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I--

I took the one less traveled by,

And that has made all the difference.

Robert Frost, The Road Not Taken





I speak of Yemeni bodega owners and Mexican abuelas, Senegalese taxi drivers and Uzbek nurses, Trinidadian line cooks and Ethiopian aunties.

Zohran Mamdani, Mayor-elect, New York City





In New York City last week, over a million citizens voted for a South Asian Muslim, born in Uganda. The racists among MAGA, adherents of the myth enshrining a notion of their superiority, are still in shock.





For nine months, the America not MAGA have been called radical, extreme radical, plain-old liberal, radical liberals, evil liberals, socialists and communists. Evil socialists and communists.





Haters of America, all of them! Beware!





