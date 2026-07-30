Dr. J.W. McCray's Open Letter to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders On Behalf of Every Elderly Arkansan with Dementia

An Open Letter to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders

On Behalf of Every Elderly Arkansan with Dementia

By Dr. Jacquelyn W. McCray | Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Governor Sanders, last August, you sent me one of the most meaningful letters I have ever received. As Arkansas's 47th Governor, and its first woman, you congratulated me on my induction into the Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame. You wrote that women like me inspire young girls everywhere and that Arkansas is better for our contributions.



AWHOF Letter from Governor

(Image by Michael McCray) Details DMCA



I treasure that letter. Today, I am asking you to live up to it.

My name is Dr. Jacquelyn McCray. I am a Pine Bluff resident, community leader, a Hall of Fame honoree, and a woman with dementia who was financially exploited while the one state agency created to protect me looked the other way.

Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame (2024)

What Happened

In 2019, as my memory began to fail, I appointed my son Michael, a licensed attorney, as my Power of Attorney and primary caregiver. By November 2020, two physicians had diagnosed me with dementia and severe memory impairment. We had a plan. Michael would assist me manage our family farm trust while a forestry company completed an active timber harvest. We had agreements in writing, a trust attorney, and every protection the law allows.

None of it was enough.

On June 23, 2021, just 39 days after my second dementia diagnosis was confirmed, a family member took me to the bank while my son was unaware, withdrew the entire trust account, and transferred those funds without documentation, without authorization, and without notifying anyone. I had no understanding of what occurred. I continued writing checks on the closed account to pay our timber contractors. When those contractors threatened criminal prosecution, that is how my son learned the account no longer existed.

How the State Failed

My son initially filed a financial exploitation complaint with the Arkansas Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services. After a dilettante investigation, DHS concluded that the exploitation allegations were "unsubstantiated." That determination rests on two errors that cannot be defended.

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