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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/4/26  

Doomsday Plan: Indicator or Not, Prepping is Just Common Sense

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Thomas Knapp
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It's all over the Internet, of course. People are worried and wondering what's up (including my sister-in-law, who called my special attention to it. From a random look at stories about it, here's International Business Times lede:

"The Pentagon is preparing every major U.S. military base to operate independently for at least 90 days without outside electricity, fuel, water or supplies, as part of FORTRESS, a sweeping initiative designed for a major war that could cripple power grids, disrupt supply chains and threaten critical infrastructure on American soil."

Between actual war (on semi-pause) with Iran, potential spread to other areas of the war in Ukraine, and justified suspicion that US Donald Trump may get more aggressive than he already has in attempting to nullify midterm congressional elections (the phrase "Insurrection Act" gets thrown around a bit), the question "why exactly NOW?" does seem rather pertinent.

It's not just the US military. It's not even just the US. Newsweek reports that regimes around the world are leaning into an emphasis on civilian "prepping" for unspecified disasters, urging their populations to keep canned food, batteries, and other emergency supplies on hand.

I'd like to say "don't panic," and that's exactly what I will say -- not because I'm convinced nothing bizarre is about to happen, but because "prepping" is always good advice anyway.

These news cycle indicators may or may not be predictive in the near term, but laying in some shelf-stable food and bottled water can't hurt and will stand you in good stead for even the smaller "disasters" that have always been part of life (blizzards, hurricanes, etc.).

IS something big coming? I haven't the faintest. I don't move in circles of power where I'd pick up that kind of thing before you.

That said, we live in a time of multiple escalating crises.

You've already seen what even limited war with Iran has done to gas prices and is starting to do to food prices with less oil and less fertilizer precursor material moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

While the Russian armed forces have somehow managed to bog down for 4 1/2 years in their invasion of a country with a quarter of Russia's population, the Kremlin remains eminently capable of hurting "the west" in various ways if it sees a reason to.

Most modern countries rely on complex and far-flung "grids" to keep people's lights on and refrigerators running. Storms and minor accidents already knock out power to millions of people for days on end.

Targeted attacks at vulnerable nodes on those "grids" -- or if the attackers can and do go big, the electromagnetic pulse from a nuclear detonation in the upper atmosphere -- could affect far larger numbers of people, far worse and for far longer. Most power outages are inconveniences. Tens of millions, for weeks, would be deadly.

In the US in particular, Donald Trump has openly worked to develop and implement a more effective plan than the Beer Belly Putsch of January 6, 2021 for holding on to power when the voters disagree.

If push comes to shove on that front, it's not impossible that we'll see open fighting between the citizenry and federal law enforcement (and even military troops) in America's urban cores over the next few months. Events of that sort usually mean power outages, telecommunications disruptions, and curfews (even if one otherwise felt safe trying to get to the grocery store).

Picking up some extra cans of soup, pods of shelf-stable milk, etc. might feel like doing not much of anything, but, again, it can't hurt ... and it might turn out to be more important than you think.

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Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): Disaster Preparedness; Emergency Prepardedness; Preppers, Add Tags

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