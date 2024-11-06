Doomsday Democracy Results Are In (poem)

It looked like an odd enactment of convergence theory
in the end, at the end of two-evils lesser,
what with Donald putting on his best Obama routine
striding to the podium like Al Jolson, arm akimbo, sassy;
and Kamala going populist, on the advice of Obama,
faking news, and suggesting that protesters
from the country formerly-known-as-Palestine
Shut Up or be shut up with bebops to the nogginschleimen,
and then back to promising the world, throwing bones to MAGA dogs,
but democracy pulled through in the end,
and no one questioned Kamala's birth origins. Phew!
.
Of course, it didn't matter who won,
climate terror was still there, like communism
and class warfare and aluminum christmas trees
and the inevitable interpenetration of all things and ideas.
We had it coming, a voice will quip,
like the old geyser in Hitchcock's The Birds,
who quips over coffee, "It's the end of the world,"
civilization on fire, nature ushering us out,
the bottomless cup finished.
.
So what did we gain with all the crossdressing
of heroes with villains, all of them actors,
all of it a form of democracy that Plato said
inevitably leads to tyranny,
then back to aristocracy and Falstaff
just in time for the morbidly obese pronoun's swan song
and Nietzsche's amor fati and eternal recurrence
and philosopher kings with brown bags,
slugging down hemlock, like there's no tomorrow?