Life Arts    H3'ed 11/6/24

Doomsday Democracy Results Are In (poem)

By
Author 517692
Editor
John Hawkins
'Kamala Trump'
(Image by PatrioticCyberPunk i)   Details   DMCA

It looked like an odd enactment of convergence theory

in the end, at the end of two-evils lesser,

what with Donald putting on his best Obama routine

striding to the podium like Al Jolson, arm akimbo, sassy;

and Kamala going populist, on the advice of Obama,

faking news, and suggesting that protesters

from the country formerly-known-as-Palestine

Shut Up or be shut up with bebops to the nogginschleimen,

and then back to promising the world, throwing bones to MAGA dogs,

but democracy pulled through in the end,

and no one questioned Kamala's birth origins. Phew!

.

Of course, it didn't matter who won,

climate terror was still there, like communism

and class warfare and aluminum christmas trees

and the inevitable interpenetration of all things and ideas.

We had it coming, a voice will quip,

like the old geyser in Hitchcock's The Birds,

who quips over coffee, "It's the end of the world,"

civilization on fire, nature ushering us out,

the bottomless cup finished.

.

So what did we gain with all the crossdressing

of heroes with villains, all of them actors,

all of it a form of democracy that Plato said

inevitably leads to tyranny,

then back to aristocracy and Falstaff

just in time for the morbidly obese pronoun's swan song

and Nietzsche's amor fati and eternal recurrence

and philosopher kings with brown bags,

slugging down hemlock, like there's no tomorrow?

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Blair Gelbond

  New Content

"He who knows not that the Prince of Darkness is the other face of the King of Light knows not me."

Manly P. Hall

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 6, 2024 at 1:32:23 PM

Author 0
