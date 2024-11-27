Donnie and the Jets: Same playbook?



Aaron Rodgers and Donald Trump ... birds of a feather?

By Bob Gaydos

Sometimes you can't win for trying.

If you're a regular reader of my column (and thank you for that), you probably noticed I've taken a break from politics the last few posts. It was deliberate. A need to get centered and focused on what's important in life before engaging, slowly, with the current " umm reality.

But wouldn't you know it, just as I decided it was time to tackle the litany of "in your face" spite appointments emanating from Mar-a-Lago, one of the most gratuitous Trump insults to the rule of law and the Constitution decided for himself (maybe) that there's such a thing as being too cocky. Especially when there's mounting evidence that you participated in a large sex trafficking ring, which apparently included an underage female and you also happen to be a member of Congress.

Matt Gaetz will not be the next attorney general of the United States of America. He withdrew his name from consideration for the post, even though Republicans on the House Ethics Committee tried to keep him in the game by refusing to release their report on Gaetz's activities.

The stuff will all come out, but Gaetz, thankfully, is gone from Congress, having resigned soon after Trump named him as Attorney General pick. It was probably just a way to kill the report, but, also good news, too many Senate Republicans were having trouble swallowing Gaetz, even for their exalted leader. Checks and balances, anyone?

So, good riddance to Gaetz and thank you for unintended consequences.

This, of course, leaves a spoiled fish stew of other appointments and nominations announced by Team Trump to help run the country for four years without running it into bankruptcy or court, like virtually all other activities involving Trump.

Bubbling to the top of this pot are worm brain, anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to be Health Secretary and TV crackpot Dr. Mehmet Oz to head Medicare and Medicaid.

Close behind is Fox TV personality Pete Hegseth, as Defense Secretary, apparently because he once served in the military and stands accused of doping a woman's drink to have sex with her (some call this rape), which refers back to the Gaetz qualifications for Trump's Cabinet.

Toss in a fracking company exec for Energy Secretary and a drill baby drill guy for Interior and you know where this is going. Lots of back-scratching and little concern for the future of the planet or the people.

For now, also throw in a choice for Education Secretary who said she was a teacher, but wasn't, but did run a professional wrestling business and donated millions to Trump's campaign and a U.N. Ambassador who has no diplomatic experience but totally switched her political philosophy when Trump hijacked the GOP.

It remains to be seen where Republicans in the Senate draw the line on Trump's choices, if anywhere, but I'm hopeful that MAGA's history of incompetence holds true and becomes evident to a lot more Americans.

As a former sports editor, one of the things I turned to in my brief hiatus was the NFL season, such as it is in New York. If you want a non-political example of MAGA incompetence, take the New York Jets. Please, as Henny Youngman used to say.

Their owner, Woody Johnson (Johnson & Johnson) is a big Trumper. He was rewarded with the ambassadorship to the United Kingdom in Trump's first term and is looking for a repeat. Maybe he just wants to get out of town.

