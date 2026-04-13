When the White House's ultimatums were crushed by Tehran's persistence; the US President's tacit approval of Iran's 10 conditions and the behind-the-scenes facts of Pakistani diplomacy that forced Israel to surrender.

Special Report: Investigative Journalist Malik Sarfaraz Hussain Awan Resident Editor: Daily First Times, Islamabad: A miracle has occurred on the horizon of global politics that has sent shockwaves through halls from Washington to Tel Aviv, and Iran, which has been grinding under the mill of economic sanctions and military threats for decades, has finally forced the president of the world's only superpower, Donald Trump, to his knees. This announcement is a clear announcement of a new world order where no one will have a monopoly any more because Donald Trump, who came with loud claims of destroying Iran in his second term as president, has finally crashed into Tehran's iron wall and shattered. Reliable sources are confirming that Trump has accepted all 10 basic conditions of Iran without question, including complete freedom of oil trade, lifting of sanctions on the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and firm guarantees of non-interference in the Middle East by the United States, which is being called the biggest defeat of Trump's political life and a great victory of Iran's unparalleled perseverance.

The most thrilling and surprising aspect of this whole situation is the one that has shocked global defense analysts because as soon as Donald Trump knelt before Tehran, Israel began to see its survival in danger and Israel, which until yesterday was adamant about attacking Iran at all costs, was forced to declare a ceasefire itself immediately after Trump's sudden retreat. This sudden declaration of a ceasefire by Israel is actually an acknowledgement of the global reality that it cannot stand alone in the region even for a day without the support of America and Iran's modern missile technology has convinced Tel Aviv that the end of aggression will now be only its own destruction, so this ceasefire is not a diplomatic success for Israel but its compulsion where it now has no other option but to accept Tehran's conditions. When the world was on the brink of a horrific nuclear conflict, Pakistani officials did what seemed impossible and Pakistani diplomacy prepared a very good "face-saving" path to save a highly egotistical leader like Trump from this humiliating global defeat. Pakistani officials behind the scenes created a strategic framework under which Trump was able to save his reputation by dressing his apparent retreat as a "victory for world peace", and this is the main reason why today, from the White House to all major American media houses, Pakistani officials are being praised everywhere for this wise strategy and mediation, which proved that Pakistan is the greatest guarantor of peace in this region and a very skilled player. Iran has shown the world that economic sanctions and deteriorating conditions cannot destroy the ideological spirit and defensive resolve of a living nation, because despite years of economic hardship, Iran has brought itself to a point where today the superpower and its strongest ally, Israel, are both forced to bow down and join hands at the negotiating table. This humiliating ceasefire by Israel and this announcement by Trump have changed the entire geographical and political map of the Middle East, where Tehran has now emerged not just as a country but as a decisive regional power that has now become impossible to ignore in any major decision of the world.

At this historical juncture, it is also important to understand that Trump's decision is not simply the result of some emotional defeat, but is an acknowledgement of the quiet strength of Iran that it has achieved under the shadow of sanctions over the past four decades. The Iranian leadership has proven that real victory in diplomacy comes when you have strong defense technology behind you. American think tanks are now scratching their heads over how a "failed country" brought the world's most advanced weapons powers to the negotiating table. Iran's acceptance of the 10 conditions is actually a huge blow to the global monopoly of the US dollar, as these conditions could also create room for the use of currencies other than the dollar for oil trade, which is a direct blow to the roots of the US economy.

On the other hand, Israel's military leadership is currently deeply divided. After Trump accepted the Iranian conditions, the Netanyahu government had no choice but to immediately end its offensive campaign. A debate has begun in Israeli internal circles as to whether the US is really their "invincible" protector or not? Recent defense tests by Iran and the threat of hypersonic missiles have exposed Israel's defense systems such as Iron Dome. It was this fear that forced Tel Aviv to wave the white flag of ceasefire itself after Trump's humiliating retreat.

In this entire scenario, Pakistan's role has not been that of a mere mediator but of a state that has taken full advantage of its geostrategic position.The Pakistani authorities have masterfully restored ties between Washington and Tehran, and have also buried the propaganda of regional rivals like India. Pakistan has proven that without it, any dream of peace in the Middle East cannot be realized. Trump's praise of the Pakistani authorities is not just a formality, but an expression of the gratitude that one feels for giving a losing gambler a way out of the arena with dignity.

The champions of the global media and American anchors who were predicting Iran's destruction until yesterday are now amazed at how Tehran, whose economy they were claiming to destroy, has turned the tide of world politics. It is now as clear as day that the balance of power has now shifted from the West to the East, and Trump's historic U-turn is the first major testimony to this. Now the world will not dance to the tune of any one Trump or any one "superpower", but rather this world will belong to those nations that have the courage to trample all kinds of restrictions underfoot for their self-determination and survival. Donald Trump's submission to Iranian conditions is a testimony to the fact that now the world is no longer the domain of any particular person or so-called "champion", but rather this world belongs to those who know how to stand up for the truth, and in this great diplomatic and military victory, Iran's courage, Israel's retreat and Pakistan's key role have written a new chapter in history that will be remembered for centuries. This victory is the victory of those oppressed who have always raised their voices against the propaganda of the global media and the oppression of the powerful and have proven that the truth can never be hidden.