Donald Trump's divine destiny is to give humanity the "Era of Elon Musk" instead of "World War III". The level of development of the United States has become so strong that the first is more beneficial for America than the second. The unification of humanity based on technology will consolidate the leadership of the United States, bury the outdated center of colonization called Europe and end the era of competition of political ideologies.

The main choice of the 47th US President Donald Trump(1) is the choice between World War III and Elon Musk. By the beginning of 2025, it became obvious that the Europeans are ready to give us all a world war for the third time. But this time everything may not be as before. The European gift may be rejected by humanity! However, everything depends on the USA.

America's path to greatness began with the overthrow of European colonialists. American politicians remember this and never allow the US to become Europe's ally. But Europe has always been a useful idiot for America because the level of European politicians is lower than that of their American counterparts.

The political deviations of the Europeans have become a real Klondike for the Americans. Two(2) world wars(3) initiated by European politicians have strengthened the American economy but turned Europe into ruins. The probability that this will happen a third time is very high.

The Americans very professionally used the inability of European politicians to learn from their mistakes. When Europe for the third time began to create the preconditions for a third world war, the United States contributed to this. America supported the Euromaidan in Ukraine.(4) But then something went wrong. The coups d'e'tat in Turkey,(5) Belarus(6) and Kazakhstan(7) were unsuccessful. It became impossible to use these countries, as well as Ukraine, for a war with Russia.

Three unsuccessful coups d'e'tat can hardly be called an accident. Someone tried very hard. Who it was, we will never know. But the fact that the Europeans found themselves in a state of confrontation with the Russians having only Ukrainians as allies is obvious. It is impossible to defeat Russia using only Ukraine. The probability of a direct conflict between Europe and Russia has become very high. And this... Right! Increases the need for Europeans to help the United States! America has again become very important and indispensable for Europeans! It is hard to imagine a better basis for concluding profitable contracts for the supply of weapons, raw materials, services, etc.

It only remains to complete a few formalities so that European money will flow like a river into the accounts of American companies again. There are only two such formalities. US President Donald Trump has spoken about both of these formalities many times.

The first is to withdraw the US from NATO!(8) This will give the Americans the opportunity not to participate in the war between the Europeans and the Russians. The US withdrawal from NATO will also provide American diplomats with maximum flexibility in international politics. Maximum economic benefit and minimum human casualties among US citizens. This is the correct approach for American politicians to any war.

Second. End the war in Ukraine.(9) Removing the Ukrainian intermediary between Europeans and Russians will be the best marketing method for stimulating Europeans to spend money on military equipment! Of course, the US cannot directly refuse to support Ukraine. This would be a major geopolitical blow to the US. Most likely, the fate of Ukraine will be decided by a decision to investigate corruption of Ukrainian officials in receiving aid from the US. This will be a plausible pretext for delaying, reducing or suspending aid. According to some estimates, the Ukrainian budget deficit reaches a third of GDP, and foreign aid exceeds $40 billion per year.(10) Without external aid, the Eurocollaborators will not be able to control the territory of Ukraine. This will undermine their ability to continue the war with Russia. This will be the reason for concluding a peace agreement.

After this, the confrontation between the EU and Russia will intensify. This confrontation may be limited to active military preparations. But a local military conflict or a major war may occur. Any of the three scenarios will be beneficial to the American economy. But the size of the benefit depends on the intensity of the conflict. The stronger the conflict, the greater the benefit. It seems that everything is decided and clear. But on the eve of the third world war, there are two nuances that were not there at the beginning of the other two world wars.

First. High technology and globalization have made the world smarter. The world has become an adult. And this adult world will regard the desire to make money on the third world war as complicity in this crime. This will undermine the authority of the United States or even make American leadership on a planetary scale impossible. After all, a world leader must have a reputation that is not similar to the reputation of Europeans who are the descendants of conquiscadors, transatlantic slave traders and organizers of two wars. It is no coincidence that China and India do not support the organization of the third world war. These countries call for an end to the war, do not initiate anti-Russian sanctions and do not believe that only Russia is to blame for what is happening. For these countries, their international reputation is important!

Second. This nuance is the level of development of the United States. The United States has also matured and become stronger. At the moment, America has become such a powerful state(11) that most countries in the world are closely integrated with the US economy. In fact, the war between the EU and Russia is a war between the United States and itself! American sanctions against Russia no longer concern only Russia. This also concerns the United States. Anti-Russian sanctions(12) hit the dollar, SWIFT and other instruments of US influence on the world. This is acknowledged by Elon Musk, a billionaire and one of the most influential people in the United States.(13) Sanction pressure no longer works and is increasingly harming the United States. Because the world has changed and requires more effective communication between countries. This is what Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says.(14)

The US, wishing to dominate the world, must be more tolerant of the interests of this world. The world depends on the US. And the US depends on the world. This makes reciprocity in relations mandatory. And this level of reciprocity between the world and the US no longer allows for unconditional support for Europe.

By the beginning of 2025, Europe has clearly become an outdated center of colonization of the planet. European methods of politics are well known throughout the world. Conquiscadors in South America, Oceania and Asia.(15) Colonization of Africa and the transatlantic slave trade,(16) colonization of India,(17) opium wars in China,(18) two world wars.(19) And now the invasion of Ukraine, which may cause a third world war. All these are the results of the activities of European politicians. (20) The only reason why the United States does not react to the political crimes of Europeans is the desire to profit from these crimes.

However, the ever-growing influence of the United States on the world may change this political approach. The United States has become such an influential country that caring for the interests of the world may become more profitable than exploiting the political deviations of only one part of the world. It is economic gain that may influence the actions of US politicians.

