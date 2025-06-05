 
Donald Trump's Internal War

(Page 1 of 4 pages)

Pavlo Kuliuk

Many people think that Trump is a traitor, crazy and too aggressive. But this is not true. Trump is simply using the political Jackpot called "the lack of alternative to the USA" in international life. This Jackpot was created by generations of American politicians to gain US dominance in the world and reform American society! It was Donald Trump who had the honor of using this.

US Political Jackpot

The US has achieved such power that in many areas of international politics and economics there are no alternatives to the US. The lack of alternatives has given the US a new opportunity. This opportunity to make any political decisions without thinking about the reaction of the international community. Ukraine is the most powerful example confirming this.(1)

The idea that Biden was a friend of Ukraine and Trump is an enemy of Ukraine is wrong. In fact, Biden and Trump were jointly implementing the same thing. This thing was dedicated to the good of the United States. Biden lured the Europeans and Russians into a trap. And Trump got the maximum benefit from it. In fact, the United States encouraged the confrontation between the EU and Russia, but then sharply reduced the potential of the Europeans and deprived the EU of the opportunity to defeat Russia. As a result, both sides of the conflict, the EU and Russia, became critically dependent on the United States. This allowed American politicians to extract maximum dividends from the results of the war in Ukraine. (2)

The extraction of benefits required such contradictory political decisions that many people see Trump's actions as a betrayal of the interests of the United States, Europe and, of course, Biden's policies. But these people can be outraged as much as they want. These people can do nothing. There is no alternative to the United States in many areas of international economics and politics. Therefore, the world, experiencing a contradictory reaction, watches as the United States extracts benefits from someone else's fight. American politicians can do whatever they want without political consequences. This is a jackpot in politics!

The Hidden Threat to US National Security

But as in any other story, not everything is as simple as it seems at first glance. Political power in the United States is based on the will of voters. In order to give this political power greater flexibility, Republicans and Democrats have polarized the preferences of their voters. That is, the large difference in the preferences of Republican voters from the preferences of Democratic voters gives US politicians the opportunity to make opposite political decisions in the event of gaining power.

The strong political division of American society gives US politicians great room to maneuver. It is almost impossible to defeat the US because American politics bends like a hose in any direction when it is necessary for the benefit of the American state. US politics can turn 360 degrees. But this is achieved at such a high price that it creates an unexpected threat to US national security. And this threat is hidden inside, not outside the US. The threat consists of two main parts:

1. Fierce confrontation between Republican and Democratic voters;

2. Voters' lack of understanding of the essence of the events taking place.

Foreign countries are trying to exploit this. Unable to crush the US in an open confrontation, foreigners are trying to manipulate American voters. Various countries are doing this. But at the moment, the most active are the Europeans, who have found themselves under attack due to the abrupt change in US international policy.(3)

Working on American voters

For the first time since Roosevelt's famous Carnegie Hall speech in October 1915, American politicians are once again faced with the need to emphasize that "hyphenated Americanism" is no longer acceptable.(4) At the beginning of the last century, this statement was more about Germany; now it is about the EU.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

I have been living as a journalist for 15 years. Nominee for the 2023 Pulzer Prize (category "Best Foreign Reporting." Red Hook Daily Catch) Regularly published in the United States, Australia and Canada. I write on socio-political topics and (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
