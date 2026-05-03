Donald Trump's Imported Shoes
By Joel D. Joseph
Founder, Made in the USA Foundation
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Donald Trump's Gifts of Chinese Shoes
By Joel Joseph (Page 1 of 1 pages) No comments
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Donald Trump's Imported Shoes
By Joel D. Joseph
Founder, Made in the USA Foundation
|Rate It | View Ratings
CEO of California Association for Recycling All Trash, www.Calrecycles.com and CEO of Genuine-American Merchandise & Equipment, www.genuine-american.com, manufacturers of tennis equipment in the USA (Tennis Wellbow, Good Vibe vibration (more...)
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