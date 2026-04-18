

Donald Trump

(Image by Pavlo Kuliuk) Details DMCA



Humanity stands on the threshold of a technological breakthrough. The historic mission of the United States is to unite the efforts of various nations to achieve this. In pursuit of this mission, Donald Trump is changing international finance and the raw materials base, as well as US foreign(0) and domestic policy(1). What did the US President accomplish from January 20, 2025, to April 9, 2026? Let's take a look!

Financial sector

Thanks to the Bretton Woods Agreement concluded in 1944, the United States became the world's money-issuing center. Most of the world's money is American! The dollar accounts for roughly 60% of global central bank reserves and 88% of foreign exchange transactions.(2) The United States figured out how to flood the world with dollars. But the United States hasn't developed an effective mechanism for managing its money globally! Each country uses the dollar as it pleases, and very often this happens even when it harms the United States.

The US has also attempted to use the dollar for its own gain. However, many attempts have been unsuccessful. For example, the sanctions mechanism has proven ineffective. Russia,(3) Iran, (4) and North Korea(5) not only survived but continue to challenge the US. Other countries not under sanctions also profit from the dollar to the detriment of the American economy. The most common abuse is a trade surplus with the US. Clear evidence of this is Mexico (the U.S. goods trade deficit with Mexico was $196.9 billion in 2025)(6) and Canada (the U.S. goods trade deficit with Canada was $46.4 billion in 2025).(7)

Ultimately, Donald Trump decided to supplement sanctions with trade tariffs.(8) This decision is far more significant than it might seem at first glance. Although the so-called "Trump Tariffs" are expected to bring $100-200 billion into the US budget in 2025,(9) the main benefit of this presidential decision lies elsewhere. "Trump Tariffs" are a tool for managing investment on a global scale. By imposing higher trade tariffs against a country, the US forces that country's businesses to invest in the economies of other countries to circumvent the US tariffs. When the US imposed higher trade tariffs against China, Chinese businessmen began actively investing in opening factories in Mexico, Vietnam, and Malaysia.(10) Goods produced there by the Chinese began to enter the US, bypassing Trump's trade tariffs.

But the most interesting thing is that the governments of Mexico, Vietnam, and Malaysia have indirectly benefited from US trade tariffs against China. This has taken international political cooperation to a new level. The American government has invented a new method of influencing foreign politicians. And this method simultaneously employs both the carrot and the stick! With the same decision, the US punishes one country and rewards others. Knowing how the global economy works, it's easy to manipulate global investment by imposing trade tariffs. A wonderful means of uniting humanity, isn't it?

Unfortunately, the US Supreme Court overturned Trump's decision on trade tariffs.(11) The new mechanism for globalizing the world economy has never been fully tested. For that, the tariffs would need to remain in effect for several years. But the game is apparently not over, and the US president will try again.

Minerals

The United States is trying to take control of any resources that don't have a strong owner. The most famous example is Greenland.(12) However, let's be honest, this icy island isn't among the US's top priorities. America is primarily interested in cheap oil. This raw material is the foundation for the manufacturing boom Trump dreams of. By taking control of global oil, the US not only boosts its own manufacturing economy but also deprives its competitors of the same opportunity.

The kidnapping of Venezuelan President Maduro(13) is the first, small step toward gaining control of oil reserves. The main events unfold in the Middle East. The military operation "Epic Fury" (14) is designed to seize control of the oil reserves of the Persian Gulf states. In this story, hostile Iran provides the United States with as great a service as friendly Israel.(15)

On the path to technological advancement, countries' raw material resources will correspond to their political status and intellectual potential. Otherwise, resource use will be ineffective, which will jeopardize technological advancement. The capabilities of Arab states are too great for their status. God-given oil gave the Arabs the ability to influence the global economy, including the US economy. The Arabs failed to recognize the threat posed by their wealth. The US government's requests to OPEC to influence oil production volumes were often ineffective.(16) This spelled doom for the oil-producing monarchies of the Persian Gulf. Influence over the global economy is a privilege reserved for the US alone. Ultimately, American politicians decided to strip OPEC of its power to regulate global oil prices. After the end of "Epic Fury," the US, instead of OPEC, will regulate global oil prices!

Naturally, price indices will stimulate the American economy and suppress the economies of competing countries. Thus, oil production will not stimulate the construction of cities in a lifeless desert, but rather the unification of the global economy and humanity for a technological breakthrough, led by the United States. In a historical context, this is a more efficient use of natural resources, isn't it?

International politics

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).