More resources and less ideology. This new principle of international politics should unite humanity to implement global projects. This rule is being introduced by the USA. America is building a new world order based on mathematics and not emotions.

The world has changed. And it is these changes that will determine the actions of politicians. We will all have to get used to a policy that we have never seen before. Resources are everything! Ideology is nothing! Humanity is faced with such large goals that have never existed before. This is space exploration and many other global projects based on high technologies. To implement these projects, the entire planet must interact. And for this, an international policy based on new principles is needed.

During the Cold War, states confronted each other based on opposing ideologies. But the modern world is a competition of ideological identities, not opposites. That is why communist China has become one of the main economic partners of the capitalist United States. The Chinese sell $350 billion more to the United States than they buy there themselves. This is almost a third of the difference in the US trade balance! (1) From 2010 to 2022, China was the largest importer of goods to America.(2) During the Cold War, this would not have been possible. But now the Chinese have pushed the Europeans aside in the sphere of economic cooperation with the Americans. It is Europe as the ideological identity of the United States that is the main competitor for Donald Trump.

The weakening of the importance of ideology increases the importance of professionalism in politics. Politics becomes more competitive. It does not matter what your ideology is. What matters is the quality of your politics. If you are a professional politician, then the US President is ready to communicate with you. Everyone wants to get a professional employee on their team. Therefore, Trump, planning global changes in the world, is ready to get along with the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un(3) and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.(4) His actions are copied by Orba'n and Fico, the most progressive European politicians. They communicate with Putin following common sense and contrary to dangerous ideology. These same people are not afraid to enter into conflict with official Brussels. Donald Trump is also in no hurry to get along with unprofessional European politicians who are his ideological competitors.

Scientific and technological progress also greatly influences events. Thanks to social networks and the Internet, personal awareness of earthlings about events becomes total. Information intermediaries, the media and journalists are becoming less in demand. This strikes a blow to traditional political culture. Old-style politicians are losing their influence. The power of these people was based on the manipulation of information. Old-style politicians did not control the world, but controlled the description of the world. By creating the description of the world that they needed for themselves, politicians gained power. But now it is almost impossible to do this. People become eyewitnesses to events and create their own impressions of events. Not commenting on events, but the actual result of events becomes the main thing. This requires a change in political culture and the creation of a new approach to working with voters.

Minus ideology, plus professionalism and only objective reality. These are the foundations for further development of the world. Globalization based on imposing a single standard on the entire world has failed. Now globalization will be carried out on the basis of assembling viable national identities into a single whole. These identities are opposed in ideology but are united by political professionalism and recognize the objective reality that humanity must unite on the basis of beneficial economic cooperation that makes it possible to develop scientific and technological progress. Therefore, ideology has lost its meaning and is not important!

The USA, Russia, Great Britain, China and Japan, India, North Korea, South Africa, Brazil. These are the national identities that can form the global skeleton of humanity. Perhaps some European state will join these countries, but not in the context of the EU. Maybe it will be Germany or France, but left the EU. Trump will become the same frontman of globalization as his predecessors in the post of US President. But Donald Trump will globalize the world in his own way. "America above all!" This is the new ideology of globalization. The USA has accumulated the largest amount of capital, scientific knowledge, the best human resource, etc. Therefore, deals will be concluded under contracts written in Washington. But these contracts will not take into account the ideology of the partners, but will take into account their professionalism and the objective reality of the market.

With more or less help from Russia, the fate of Europe will be predetermined in the worst way for the current political elite from Brussels. In this context, the US and Russia are allies. Which predetermines the defeat of today's Brussels. The attempt of the Europeans to become stronger at the expense of American money, the lives of Ukrainians and the collapse of Russia was a mistake. The tail cannot control the dog. And the Americans will not forgive the Europeans for this attempt. By starting the Ukrainian adventure, Brussels itself predetermined its fate by losing two major world players at once from among its friends: the US and Russia. The remaining India and China will not interfere in the events. And interaction with all the other countries will not give the EU a significant result. Which turns the United Europe into a secondary world player at best or even calls into question the existence of the EU.

As a result, the future fate of Europe will be determined by those politicians who do not play a major role now. The future of Europe is strong national leaders without the imperial habits of the colonial era, who adequately assess the situation and do not organize world wars with the desire for world domination. These people will be visible and valuable to world leaders regardless of whether the EU survives or not! At the moment, these are Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Miha'ly Orba'n(5) and Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico.(6) These people are the standard of a new generation of European politicians. In an effort to make their nations happy, these politicians turned out to be smarter than the bureaucrats from Brussels.

The future of the Ukrainian people is in the hands of the international community. Since Ukrainian society has not been able to generate a political elite capable of conducting an effective policy for the prosperity of the state in 30 years. If the international community approves the existence of Ukrainian statehood, Hungarian and Slovak politicians will become a model for the newly created Ukrainian political elite. In this case, Ukraine will be able to maintain its sovereignty long enough to form a stable statehood and not fall under the influence of Russia or the EU. In this case, combat officers of the Ukrainian army who directly participated in military operations can be attracted to form the Ukrainian political elite. Their specific life experience and the lack of previous political experience gives hope for alternative paths for the development of Ukrainian political culture.

But if Ukrainian statehood is not attractive to the international community, then the Ukrainian people will lose their statehood. The most likely beneficiary of this will be Russia, which has the greatest historical, legal and moral rights to the territory of Ukraine. Europe, especially after the events that have taken place, will not be able to challenge Russia's claims.

Either of these two options would be better for the Ukrainian people than what is happening now. Therefore, the continuation of power of the existing political elites is the worst option for Ukrainians.

Most likely, Donald Trump will advocate for the preservation of Ukrainian statehood and a complete reform of the Ukrainian political establishment. And support for Donald Trump is the only way for Ukrainians to preserve their statehood. But this will require a massive renewal of the elite. Fortunately, mass corruption among Ukrainian politicians allows Americans to eliminate virtually any Ukrainian statesman under a good pretext and without making unpleasant confessions about the essence of events. If the American government is interested in preserving Ukrainian statehood, then it will most likely be able to succeed. The reason for supporting the Ukrainian state is the use of Ukraine's natural resources.

Ukraine will certainly not become a repeat of Puerto Rico,(7) but it can become an outpost of American balance and pragmatism in Europe. Ukraine can become an outpost of globalization of the world under the motto "America First". Situated between Russia and Europe and supported by the United States, Ukraine can play the role of a stabilizer for the entire continent. This is a convenient lever of influence on the EU and the Russian Federation. Donald Trump is unlikely to miss the opportunity to gain such influence.

Regardless of what happens in Ukraine, the United States will retain its dominant position in the world. However, the country's interaction with the world will change dramatically. "America First!" will still ring out for the world. But this melody will become more perfect and pleasant.

