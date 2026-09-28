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Donald Trump as Guardian: Natalie Harp and the Rebel Brother

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
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Donald Trump as Guardian
Donald Trump as Guardian
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Donald Trump as Guardian: Natalie Harp and the Rebel Brother

An Object Relations Analysis of Authority, Loss, and Attachment

By Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

Abstract

Natalie Harp's unusually close relationship with Donald Trump has generally been discussed as a story about political loyalty, personal devotion, or influence within the president's inner circle. This article approaches the relationship differently. Using object relations theory, it examines Harp's conservative evangelical upbringing, her relationship with her parents, the radically different developmental path taken by her brother Preston, the suicide of their father and subsequent family rupture, and Harp's later description of Trump as her "Guardian and Protector." The central argument is not that childhood mechanically determines adult politics, but that political relationships can acquire psychological functions rooted in earlier relationships. From this perspective, Preston's rebellion and Natalie's identification with authority may represent opposite adaptations to the same family system. Following the loss of her father, Trump may have come to occupy the position of an idealized protective object, while Harp's extraordinary usefulness and loyalty may allow her to function, in turn, as an auxiliary ego within Trump's immediate environment. The result is a relationship that may be better understood through attachment, loss, idealization, dependency, and reciprocal psychological function than through politics alone.

The Object Relations Framework

This article is based primarily on object relations theory, a psychoanalytic tradition associated with Melanie Klein, W. R. D. Fairbairn, Donald Winnicott, and later Otto Kernberg. In simple terms, object relations theory proposes that our earliest relationships with parents and other important caregivers do not disappear when childhood ends. They become internalized as mental representations of ourselves in relationship to significant others. These "internal objects" influence how we later experience love, authority, dependency, rejection, protection, abandonment, and intimacy. An adult relationship can therefore acquire emotional significance partly because it recreates, repairs, preserves, or reverses an earlier relationship. The purpose of applying this theory to Natalie Harp is not to diagnose her from afar, but to ask whether the publicly documented relationships in her life can be understood as a coherent pattern involving internalized authority, paternal loss, idealization, rebellion, and the search for psychological security.

Beyond the Replacement-Father Explanation

Much has already been written about Natalie Harp's extraordinary devotion to Donald Trump. She has become one of his closest aides, remaining physically near him, supplying him with printed news and messages, assisting with his social-media communications, and helping manage the stream of information surrounding him. Her intensely personal letters to Trump have attracted even greater attention. According to published accounts, Harp has described Trump as her "Guardian and Protector" and expressed an emotional attachment that appears unusually intense for a professional relationship.

The most obvious psychological interpretation is that Trump became a substitute father following the death of Harp's father in 2020. That possibility has already been raised publicly. Doreen St. Felix, writing in The New Yorker, described a "replacement-father fantasy," while Harp's estranged brother, Preston, has independently interpreted his sister's attachment to Trump partly through the history of her relationship with their father. The replacement-father interpretation is therefore not new. What has received much less attention is the larger psychological structure surrounding it.

The more interesting question is why two children raised within the same highly structured family developed such radically different relationships to authority. Natalie moved toward increasingly powerful conservative authority figures and ultimately into Trump's immediate orbit. Preston moved in almost exactly the opposite ideological direction. Examining those two trajectories together allows us to move beyond the simple claim that Trump replaced Natalie's father and toward a more comprehensive object relations formulation of the Harp family.

The Family as the First Experience of Authority

Children encounter authority long before they understand presidents, political parties, or ideology. Their earliest experiences of power occur through parents, who provide protection, discipline, approval, rejection, security, and definitions of acceptable behavior. When religion and politics are strongly integrated into family life, parental authority can become intertwined with moral and ideological authority. The child may experience family membership, religious truth, political belief, and parental approval as parts of a single psychological world.

The Harp household appears to have provided an unusually coherent version of such an environment. Natalie and Preston were homeschooled by their mother in Southern California using educational materials explicitly organized around a biblical worldview. The family regularly attended a large conservative evangelical church. Preston has described a childhood emphasizing Christianity, conservative values, patriotism, and a belief in America's exceptional place in the world. Their father later worked at Biola University, an evangelical Christian institution. Religion, politics, education, and family authority were therefore closely connected rather than separate domains of life.

Natalie's social development is also relevant. According to Preston, she spent substantial time with adults, especially their mother, and often preferred adult company to socializing with children her own age. Preston gradually moved outward through friendships, surfing, skateboarding, and eventually political ideas increasingly different from those of his parents. He said that their mother became concerned about his influence on Natalie and monitored some of their conversations as his views became more progressive.

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
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The Pattern Predates Natalie Harp

The discussion of Natalie Harp becomes more revealing when the psychological lens is turned in the opposite direction. Harp may bring her own complicated family history and attachment patterns into this relationship, as I discussed in the article, but Donald Trump did not arrive at this relationship as a psychologically blank slate. His public history with women extends over many decades and reveals a remarkably persistent pattern in which admiration, sexuality, status, possession, and personal validation repeatedly become intertwined.

Trump's adult life has included three marriages, highly publicized extramarital relationships, and decades of unusually candid discussion of his sexual life. His appearances on Howard Stern's radio program are especially revealing because they occurred long before political advisers had reason to carefully manage his language. Trump repeatedly evaluated women according to physical attractiveness, discussed much younger women as potential sexual partners, talked openly about infidelity, and participated enthusiastically in conversations reducing women to their bodies and sexual desirability. The famous Access Hollywood recording did not emerge in isolation. It belongs to a much longer behavioral record.

From an object-relations perspective, the important issue is not simply promiscuity. Many people have multiple sexual partners without displaying psychological pathology. What is striking in Trump's public record is the recurring fusion of female attractiveness, admiration, possession, status and self-esteem. Women frequently appear in his language not simply as independent people but as mirrors reflecting something about Donald Trump: his desirability, power, wealth, masculinity or social position. When admiration becomes psychologically important in this way, relationships can acquire a regulatory function. Another person's devotion helps stabilize the individual's own sense of importance.

This makes Trump's relationship with Ivanka particularly relevant, but it requires careful terminology. We cannot clinically establish "emotional incest" from public information alone. Nevertheless, Trump's own recorded statements demonstrate unusually sexualized boundaries in the way he has publicly described his daughter. He has commented repeatedly on Ivanka's body and attractiveness. When Howard Stern crudely sexualized Ivanka, Trump participated rather than immediately rejecting the premise. On television Trump famously remarked that if Ivanka were not his daughter, perhaps he would be dating her. These statements do not establish an incestuous relationship. They do, however, provide legitimate evidence for discussing unusually blurred verbal boundaries between paternal admiration and sexualized appraisal.

Melania represents a different component of the pattern. Publicly available evidence cannot tell us the private psychological structure of their marriage, and it would be irresponsible to pretend otherwise. What we can observe is that Trump's public presentation of women, including wives and romantic partners, has repeatedly emphasized beauty and desirability as markers of value. His own public comments have frequently connected the attractiveness of the woman beside him with his own identity and status. That is consistent with the broader pattern visible throughout his public life.

There is another side to this pattern that deserves attention: admiration and aggression can coexist. Trump's public language toward women has sometimes changed dramatically when a woman becomes an adversary rather than an admirer. Women have been described in intensely personal terms involving their appearance, intelligence, sexuality or desirability. Psychodynamically, that transition is interesting because the woman who confirms the self and the woman who challenges the self can evoke radically different responses. Idealization and devaluation can therefore become two sides of the same relational system.

This is where Natalie Harp becomes psychologically interesting. The important question is not whether their relationship is sexual; there is no credible evidence establishing that it is. The important question is why her extraordinary devotion appears to have become valuable to Trump. Reports describe a woman whose loyalty is intensely personal and whose access to him has been unusually close. Trump reportedly values that devotion enormously. Viewed against his much longer history, Harp may therefore represent something more psychologically significant than another presidential aide: a person capable of providing an unusually concentrated form of affirmation.

That possibility changes the interpretation of the relationship. Instead of asking only what Natalie Harp needs from Donald Trump, we should also ask what Donald Trump may receive psychologically from Natalie Harp. Object-relations theory suggests that relationships persist when they serve important psychological functions for both participants. Harp may find meaning, identity and security through devotion to a powerful paternal figure. Trump may find affirmation, loyalty and protection from criticism through a woman whose devotion appears unusually unconditional.

The relationship may therefore be complementary rather than accidental. Harp's history may help explain why she is capable of offering this extraordinary degree of devotion. Trump's long relational history may help explain why such devotion would be especially rewarding to him. Neither observation requires inventing a sexual relationship or diagnosing either person from a distance. The documented behavior itself is sufficiently revealing.

Seen this way, Natalie Harp is not the beginning of the story. She is the newest participant in a relational pattern whose outlines were visible decades before she entered Donald Trump's world.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 28, 2026 at 12:02:21 PM

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