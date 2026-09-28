

Donald Trump as Guardian

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Donald Trump as Guardian: Natalie Harp and the Rebel Brother

An Object Relations Analysis of Authority, Loss, and Attachment

By Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

Abstract

Natalie Harp's unusually close relationship with Donald Trump has generally been discussed as a story about political loyalty, personal devotion, or influence within the president's inner circle. This article approaches the relationship differently. Using object relations theory, it examines Harp's conservative evangelical upbringing, her relationship with her parents, the radically different developmental path taken by her brother Preston, the suicide of their father and subsequent family rupture, and Harp's later description of Trump as her "Guardian and Protector." The central argument is not that childhood mechanically determines adult politics, but that political relationships can acquire psychological functions rooted in earlier relationships. From this perspective, Preston's rebellion and Natalie's identification with authority may represent opposite adaptations to the same family system. Following the loss of her father, Trump may have come to occupy the position of an idealized protective object, while Harp's extraordinary usefulness and loyalty may allow her to function, in turn, as an auxiliary ego within Trump's immediate environment. The result is a relationship that may be better understood through attachment, loss, idealization, dependency, and reciprocal psychological function than through politics alone.

The Object Relations Framework

This article is based primarily on object relations theory, a psychoanalytic tradition associated with Melanie Klein, W. R. D. Fairbairn, Donald Winnicott, and later Otto Kernberg. In simple terms, object relations theory proposes that our earliest relationships with parents and other important caregivers do not disappear when childhood ends. They become internalized as mental representations of ourselves in relationship to significant others. These "internal objects" influence how we later experience love, authority, dependency, rejection, protection, abandonment, and intimacy. An adult relationship can therefore acquire emotional significance partly because it recreates, repairs, preserves, or reverses an earlier relationship. The purpose of applying this theory to Natalie Harp is not to diagnose her from afar, but to ask whether the publicly documented relationships in her life can be understood as a coherent pattern involving internalized authority, paternal loss, idealization, rebellion, and the search for psychological security.

Beyond the Replacement-Father Explanation

Much has already been written about Natalie Harp's extraordinary devotion to Donald Trump. She has become one of his closest aides, remaining physically near him, supplying him with printed news and messages, assisting with his social-media communications, and helping manage the stream of information surrounding him. Her intensely personal letters to Trump have attracted even greater attention. According to published accounts, Harp has described Trump as her "Guardian and Protector" and expressed an emotional attachment that appears unusually intense for a professional relationship.

The most obvious psychological interpretation is that Trump became a substitute father following the death of Harp's father in 2020. That possibility has already been raised publicly. Doreen St. Felix, writing in The New Yorker, described a "replacement-father fantasy," while Harp's estranged brother, Preston, has independently interpreted his sister's attachment to Trump partly through the history of her relationship with their father. The replacement-father interpretation is therefore not new. What has received much less attention is the larger psychological structure surrounding it.

The more interesting question is why two children raised within the same highly structured family developed such radically different relationships to authority. Natalie moved toward increasingly powerful conservative authority figures and ultimately into Trump's immediate orbit. Preston moved in almost exactly the opposite ideological direction. Examining those two trajectories together allows us to move beyond the simple claim that Trump replaced Natalie's father and toward a more comprehensive object relations formulation of the Harp family.

The Family as the First Experience of Authority

Children encounter authority long before they understand presidents, political parties, or ideology. Their earliest experiences of power occur through parents, who provide protection, discipline, approval, rejection, security, and definitions of acceptable behavior. When religion and politics are strongly integrated into family life, parental authority can become intertwined with moral and ideological authority. The child may experience family membership, religious truth, political belief, and parental approval as parts of a single psychological world.

The Harp household appears to have provided an unusually coherent version of such an environment. Natalie and Preston were homeschooled by their mother in Southern California using educational materials explicitly organized around a biblical worldview. The family regularly attended a large conservative evangelical church. Preston has described a childhood emphasizing Christianity, conservative values, patriotism, and a belief in America's exceptional place in the world. Their father later worked at Biola University, an evangelical Christian institution. Religion, politics, education, and family authority were therefore closely connected rather than separate domains of life.

Natalie's social development is also relevant. According to Preston, she spent substantial time with adults, especially their mother, and often preferred adult company to socializing with children her own age. Preston gradually moved outward through friendships, surfing, skateboarding, and eventually political ideas increasingly different from those of his parents. He said that their mother became concerned about his influence on Natalie and monitored some of their conversations as his views became more progressive.

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