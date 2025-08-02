 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts  

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein - BFFs

1 comment

Irene Fowler
Donald Trump + Jeffrey Epstein
(Image by duncan cumming from flickr)

Donald John Trump, the 47th President of the United States of America, is allegedly implicated in a depraved sex-irafficking ring involving victims, who were female minors.

Jeffery Epstein was a monstrous and prolific predator of underage females, whom he sex- trafficked, to rich and powerful men.

"Donald Trump faced a fresh crisis on Wednesday as it was reported that his name appears in US justice department files about Jeffrey Epstein." The Guardian - 23rd July 2025

I am using my voice and platform to highlight and lament, the exploitation of defenceless and vulnerable, girls and women. My poem, 'Sexploitation' is a call for greater understanding, empathy and critical action, to protect victims of sex trafficking and help afford these forgotten members of society, a better life.

Sexploitation

Look not upon me aghast, or with scorn

I am like you, flesh and blood, of woman born

A cherished daughter, sister, niece, aunt, mother

Living a life of abasement, society's throw-away - other

Trapped in an ugly, cruel, iron vise; hardly nice, gentle or kind

Risking life and limb, my life of vice, is in an endless bind

Nigerian International lawyer (LL.M Harvard),based in Lagos, Nigeria. My career spans the United Nations Geneva, Switzerland (World Health Organization, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), Nigerian energy sector(Shell Petroleum,
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Irene Fowler

(Member since Sep 24, 2019), 7 fans, 96 articles, 3 quicklinks, 545 comments
  New Content

GROK AI Analysis of my poem - 'Sexploitation' Overview: "Sexploitation" is a poignant and empathetic exploration of the life of a sex worker, written from the perspective of the speaker, who seeks to humanize themselves and challenge societal judgment. The poem delves into themes of marginalization, shared humanity, survival, and the desire for dignity and redemption. Through vivid imagery, contrasts, and a conversational tone, the poet highlights the harsh realities of the speaker

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 2, 2025 at 11:51:29 AM

Tell A Friend