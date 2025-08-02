Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein - BFFs

Donald John Trump, the 47th President of the United States of America, is allegedly implicated in a depraved sex-irafficking ring involving victims, who were female minors.

Jeffery Epstein was a monstrous and prolific predator of underage females, whom he sex- trafficked, to rich and powerful men.

"Donald Trump faced a fresh crisis on Wednesday as it was reported that his name appears in US justice department files about Jeffrey Epstein." The Guardian - 23rd July 2025

re.google/8ncRuq6FPxrF6XqPM

I am using my voice and platform to highlight and lament, the exploitation of defenceless and vulnerable, girls and women. My poem, 'Sexploitation' is a call for greater understanding, empathy and critical action, to protect victims of sex trafficking and help afford these forgotten members of society, a better life.

Sexploitation

Look not upon me aghast, or with scorn

I am like you, flesh and blood, of woman born

A cherished daughter, sister, niece, aunt, mother

Living a life of abasement, society's throw-away - other

Trapped in an ugly, cruel, iron vise; hardly nice, gentle or kind

Risking life and limb, my life of vice, is in an endless bind

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).