Donald Trump and Israel's God



(Image by World Union of Deists, Inc.) Details DMCA



On October 13, 2025, Donald Trump gave a speech to the Israeli Knesset and to other Israeli officials. The speech was centered on the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel that Trump had promoted. In his speech, Trump said that that day was a day to, "give our deepest thanks to the Almighty God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob", also known originally as the God of Judaism. Since Christianity, Islam, Mormonism and Bahai are all offshoots of Judaism and are all Abrahamic man-made "revealed" religions, they also lay claim to Judaism's God, the genocidal, bloodthirsty and cruel God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.

The vast majority of US politicians from both parties, Donald Trump included, give blind support to the Jewish state of Israel. They do this to advance their political careers regardless of the harm it causes their constituents, their nation and the world. The powerful and wealthy Israel lobby has US politicians tripping over themselves trying to be recognized by the Israel lobby as the most pro-Israel politician in the country. It's this greed-based mindset that was instrumental in causing US politicians to start the Iraq War for Israel's security.

Donald Trump's political awakening to this reality of Israel overall in US politics was observable at the start of his first campaign for the White House. Trump started out by saying if he won the election, he would be neutral regarding Israel and the Palestinians. HOWEVER, after meeting with Jewish billionaires Sheldon and Miriam Adelson who are influential Israel firsters, Trump no longer wanted to be neutral regarding Israel and the Palestinians. To make clear that both parties are deep in the pockets of the Jewish state of Israel and the Israel lobby, Hillary Clinton attacked Donald Trump for saying he would be neutral regarding Israel and Palestine.

In The Age of Reason, the American Founder and Deist Thomas Paine thoroughly pointed out the ungodly brutality of the Hebrew Bible/Christian Old Testament (he referred to the Hebrew Bible as "the Bible" and referred to the New Testament as "the Testament"). He was disgusted with the cruelty of it and strongly objected to the religious violence and genocide it promotes being carried out by the Jews who claimed it was done on orders from God. Paine wrote,

"The origin of every nation is buried in fabulous tradition, and that of the Jews is as much to be suspected as any other. To charge the commission of acts upon the Almighty, which, in their own nature, and by every rule of moral justice, are crimes, as all assassination is, and more especially the assassination of infants, is matter of serious concern. The Bible tells us, that those assassinations were done by the express command of God. To believe, therefore, the Bible to be true, we must unbelieve all our belief in the moral justice of God; for wherein could crying or smiling infants offend? And to read the Bible without horror, we must undo everything that is tender, sympathizing, and benevolent in the heart of man."

Donald Trump's speech to the Knesset shows he fully embraces the vicious, cruel and pitiless Abrahamic God of Israel. His speech made evident that he not only is fine with killing over 20,000 infants and children, he admires Israeli PM and war criminal "Bibi" Netanyahu for the Jewish state of Israel's genocide against the people in Gaza*. In his speech to the Knesset, Trump said,

"We make the best weapons in the world, and we've got a lot of them. And we've given a lot to Israel, frankly. Bibi would call me so many times, can you get me this weapon? That weapon, that weapon? Some of them I never heard of, Bibi, and I made them. But, we'd get them here, wouldn't we? And they are the best. They are the best. But, you used them well. It also takes people to know how to use them, and you obviously used them very well."

Israel used, according to Trump, American weapons very well. They've used them to kill over 67,000 people; women, children, men, unborn babies and the elderly. There are an estimated 10,000 more dead bodies under the rubble. They've wounded over 169,000 people who can't get medical care because Israel used American weapons to destroy hospitals in Gaza.

In his speech Trump said the ceasefire is the "beginning of the age of faith and hope and of God (the Abrahamic God)." Since Trump's catchphrase that he used to get votes from many sincere Americans was "America first", he's probably hoping his Gentile American supporters go on faith and not on reason regarding his claim of putting America first, so that they won't realize he's putting the Jewish state of Israel first. He made this clear when he said in his speech to the Knesset,

"I authorized the spending of billions of dollars, which went to Israel's defense, as you know."

The billions of dollars were American tax dollars he took from American taxpayers and gave to the Jewish state of Israel to further their genocide in Gaza.

He further made clear he couldn't care less about putting America first when, during his speech, he called out Miriam Adelson. What Trump said shows not only how American foreign policy in the Middle East is made, but how he thinks putting America first is a joke. Trump said,

"Stand up, Miriam. Stand up. Miriam and Sheldon (Adelson) would come into the office, they'd call me, he'd call me I think they had more trips to the White House than anybody else I can think of. Look at her sitting there so innocently. She's got 60 billion in the bank, 60 billion. I think she's saying, 'No, more.' And she loves Israel, but she loves it.

"And they would come in And her husband was a very aggressive man, but I loved him. He was a very aggressive Very supportive of me. And he'd call up, 'Can I come over and see you?' I'd say, 'Sheldon, I'm the president of the United States. It doesn't work that way.' He'd come in. He would, though. But they were very responsible for so much, including getting me thinking about Golan Heights, which is probably one of the greatest things to ever happen to Israel.

"Miriam, stand up please. She really is I mean, she loves this country. She loves this country. Her and her husband are so incredible. We miss him so dearly. I'm going to get her in trouble with this, but I actually asked her once, I said, 'So, Miriam, I know you love Israel. What do you love more, the United States or Israel?' She refused to answer. That might mean Israel. I must say. We love you."

In the three above paragraphs Trump made clear the extensive and uncontrolled access billionaire Israel firsters have to the White House; how he decided to have the US recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Syrian Golan Heights based on what the Adelsons said; how he thinks the idea of America first is a joke and that Miriam Adelson refusing to answer his question regarding loving Israel or America more was humorous.

It now appears the ceasefire agreement is faltering**. Israel is using the excuse of Hamas not being able to turn over all the bodies of hostages and POWs to Israel to threaten a resumption of war, including stopping food and aid from getting into Gaza. As this article points out,

"The truce agreement called for the immediate handover of all remaining bodies in Gaza, but acknowledged that some could be difficult to locate and may take more time to retrieve because of the destruction. Gaza was highly urbanized before the war, but two years of Israeli strikes have turned large parts of it into a flattened landscape of cement rubble."

Another problem with the ceasefire agreement is that Hamas did not promise to disarm, yet Trump said if they don't disarm "we will disarm them. And it will happen quickly and perhaps violently." That would mean more lives and limbs of American service members sacrificed on the altar of the Abrahamic God of Israel, not to mention billions of additional American tax dollars. This is all in line with the plans of the neoconservative movement.

Deists apply their gift from The Supreme Intelligence/God of innate reason to absolutely everything, including religions. We appreciate the first principle of philosophy, which is to see things as they really are, not only as they appear to be, and we know our innate reason empowers us to do that. We need to help more people discover their innate God-given reason that empowers them to see the lies behind the scriptures and rhetoric and to act accordingly.

One reason why so few people are aware of Deism was addressed by Thomas Paine in The Age of Reason. Paine stated,

"...pure and simple Deism does not answer the purpose of despotic governments. They cannot lay hold of religion as an engine, but by mixing it with human inventions, and making their own authority a part; neither does it answer the avarice of priests, but by incorporating themselves and their functions with it, and becoming, like the government, a party in the system. It is this that forms the otherwise mysterious connection of church and state..."

The more we get the word out about Deism, the more we help to fight oppressive tyranny and the advance of fear-based theocracy that is currently making itself known.

*Here's an article about the root cause of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

**Israeli war criminal/PM Netanyahu just today ordered the Israeli military to launch "forceful strikes" on Gaza.