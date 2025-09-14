Donald Trump Takes Action to Make America Pray Again

This past Monday, September 8, 2025, Donald Trump gave a speech the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC. In his speech he launched the America Prays Initiative. The America Prays Initiative calls for Americans to gather in groups of at least 10 people and pray every week for America and for America's leaders.

If there's any doubt that this is a blatant attack on the constitutional Jeffersonian principle of separation of religion from government, that doubt is destroyed by the White House's "America Prays" page! On this page, governmental instructions are given on how to pray and how to advance the America Prays Initiative. It states,

Follow the common ACTS prayer model: Adoration, Contrition, Thanksgiving, Supplication.

Open the prayer meeting with scripture about Gods sovereignty and nations (2 Chronicles 7:14, Psalm 33:12, 1 Timothy 2:1-4)

Organize the time of prayer by different subjects, such as prayer for government leaders, cultural renewal, protection of freedom, families, individuals, etc.

Weekly Prayer Challenge: each member commits to pray daily for a specific issue or person

Pray for individuals in your community by name

Join online communities of prayer, such as Hallow, Pray.com, and many others

The stated purpose of the America Prays Initiative is for preparation for the upcoming 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026 of the birth of the American nation, which is marked by the July 4, 1776 signing of the Declaration of Independence.

It's obvious that Trump and the clergy he has appointed to government offices are ignorant of the FACT that the Declaration of Independence is NOT a Christian document, it IS a Deistic document. This is very evident by the fact that the primary author of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson, was NOT a Christian, he WAS a Deist. This is reflected in the document itself as it ONLY mentions The Supreme Intelligence/God in Deistic terms such as "Nature's God" and NEVER mentions Jesus, Moses, Christianity, the Bible, etc., as it would if it really was a Christian document.

At the top of the White House's "America Prays" page, is a large image of a painting depicting the Deist George Washington praying in the snow during the American Revolution at Valley Forge. This painting is by Arnold Friberg and painted in 1975. It is based on the lie told by Christian clergyman Mason Locke Weems. Weems wrote The Life of Washington, published in 1800, one year after George Washington died. In his book are found several lies about George Washington, including the lie of him kneeling and praying in the snow at Valley Forge as well as the lie about George Washington as a child chopping down a cherry tree and saying, "I cannot tell a lie." People of faith can unquestioningly accept this nonsense, but people of God-given innate reason cannot. (An important well documented book I highly recommend is George Washington and Religion by Paul F. Boller, Jr. which is now, thankfully, available on Amazon here.)