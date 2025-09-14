 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/14/25  

Donald Trump Takes Action to Make America Pray Again

By   1 comment

Bob Johnson
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Johnson

This past Monday, September 8, 2025, Donald Trump gave a speech the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC. In his speech he launched the America Prays Initiative. The America Prays Initiative calls for Americans to gather in groups of at least 10 people and pray every week for America and for America's leaders.

If there's any doubt that this is a blatant attack on the constitutional Jeffersonian principle of separation of religion from government, that doubt is destroyed by the White House's "America Prays" page! On this page, governmental instructions are given on how to pray and how to advance the America Prays Initiative. It states,

Follow the common ACTS prayer model: Adoration, Contrition, Thanksgiving, Supplication.

Open the prayer meeting with scripture about Gods sovereignty and nations (2 Chronicles 7:14, Psalm 33:12, 1 Timothy 2:1-4)

Organize the time of prayer by different subjects, such as prayer for government leaders, cultural renewal, protection of freedom, families, individuals, etc.

Weekly Prayer Challenge: each member commits to pray daily for a specific issue or person

Pray for individuals in your community by name

Join online communities of prayer, such as Hallow, Pray.com, and many others

The stated purpose of the America Prays Initiative is for preparation for the upcoming 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026 of the birth of the American nation, which is marked by the July 4, 1776 signing of the Declaration of Independence.

It's obvious that Trump and the clergy he has appointed to government offices are ignorant of the FACT that the Declaration of Independence is NOT a Christian document, it IS a Deistic document. This is very evident by the fact that the primary author of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson, was NOT a Christian, he WAS a Deist. This is reflected in the document itself as it ONLY mentions The Supreme Intelligence/God in Deistic terms such as "Nature's God" and NEVER mentions Jesus, Moses, Christianity, the Bible, etc., as it would if it really was a Christian document.

At the top of the White House's "America Prays" page, is a large image of a painting depicting the Deist George Washington praying in the snow during the American Revolution at Valley Forge. This painting is by Arnold Friberg and painted in 1975. It is based on the lie told by Christian clergyman Mason Locke Weems. Weems wrote The Life of Washington, published in 1800, one year after George Washington died. In his book are found several lies about George Washington, including the lie of him kneeling and praying in the snow at Valley Forge as well as the lie about George Washington as a child chopping down a cherry tree and saying, "I cannot tell a lie." People of faith can unquestioningly accept this nonsense, but people of God-given innate reason cannot. (An important well documented book I highly recommend is George Washington and Religion by Paul F. Boller, Jr. which is now, thankfully, available on Amazon here.)

By far, the very best antidote to the religious right pushing America away from its secular and free-thinking and free-speaking origins and towards a repressive anti-freedom theocracy is Deism. It is vitally important for all Deists and other freethinkers to DO all they can to get the word out about Deism to as many people as possible. A lot is at stake.
Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Johnson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bob Johnson is a paralegal and a freelance writer in Florida. He was raised Roman Catholic, but after reading Thomas Paine's The Age of Reason, he became a Deist. In 1993 he founded the World Union of Deists and in 1996 he launched the first web (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): America; America Is A Christian Nation; American Civil Liberties Union; American Revolution Center; Donald Trump Narcissist; Donald Trump Versus The Constitution; Government; Religion; Trump Against Climate Change; Trump Against Democracy; (more...) Trump Anti-christ; Trump As The Messiah; Trump Bible; Trump Dangerous; Trump Hypocrisy; Trump Religion, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Michele Bachmann Exposes the Deadly Superstitions of the Religious Right

Join the US Military and Die For Israel

The Root Cause of Israel's Slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza

Ronald Reagan: The Father of the Debtor Nation

Religious Right Attacks Elizabeth Edwards' Deism

Should Religions be Held Accountable for Their Promises?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Johnson

Become a Fan
(Member since Jan 15, 2010), 10 fans, 198 articles, 478 comments, 6 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The knowledge of Deism by a large number of people can protect us from the Christian theocrats turning the US into a repressive anti-freedom theocracy. This is because this knowledge of Deism removes an important pillar of the theocrats, which is the lie that America's Founders created the American Republic to be a Christian nation.

Let's Make Innate God-given Reason Prevail! Bob Johnson
www.deism.com

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 14, 2025 at 9:41:41 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend