Don't give up the ghost



Pitchforks

Most Everything Is Fake, By: Gary D. Barnett - July 7, 2024

The author seems to be at his end about what to do. I think he is doing his part and hope that he and the rest of you continue. You know who you are.

He attributes the quote: "Ninety-nine percent of the people in the world are fools and the rest of us are in great danger of contagion" to Thornton Wilder.

And writes, "Where does one begin this conversation? There has been in the past a more evident distinction between good and bad, lies and truth, and real and fake, but no more, as few can tell the difference in what they are instructed to believe from reality. It is much simpler to accept the mainstream narrative than it is to actually think and question, especially given the strong proclivity of the masses to take the easiest and least upsetting path available."

I suggest that so long as we fail to attribute agency to the evil billionaire class, we shall fail to understand that they no longer have to stab us in the back - We the people, have allowed them to grow fearless so as to stab us in front. Perhaps a million pitchforks for each might be sufficient to recover the stolen good.

Along this same theme,

We are told by the shitty that we should hate the immigrants crashing through our borders - if for no other reality than that they are powerful billionaire-like immigrants who can do whatever they wish to do which includes taking jobs away from poor working class white men... and the blacks.

Forget examining the powerful who actually decide who gets jobs and who benefit from a working economy and instead attribute all of the ills that prevent that from happening to scapegroups of people that have no power to actually hire themselves, i.e., immigrants, and poor working-class blacks, white and the "other".

This is how stupid Americans have allowed themselves to be dumbed down to act like a bunch of fools who can't figure out who is actually putting them six feet under except it must be disenfranchised powerful poor blacks and poor immigrants are taking jobs away from poor working-class white men and the blacks... huh?

Chris Hedges puts not too fine a point on in:

Is this the end of the American Empire? | Chris Hedges | Real Talk - Aug 5, 2024

If this bullshit fails to capture the minds of the willfully sloppy thinkers, blame the poor and poverty-bound blacks for taking jobs away from poor working-class white men... yeah just come right on out with it - no dog ears needed to read between the lines or hear the whistles. And while at it, try to remember for example who the greatest terrorist in history is and what they have done casually without regret to millions of humans and others, and to the water, air we breathe, land we get our food from, and polluted medicines we are told that are safe and effective, all designed to check the growth of people like us... So if we keep thinking that they will never come for us while they are already in our house, probably under the bed listening... as Ronald Reagan used to say, "Well..."

Speaking of uninvited guests - Think of a world with uninvited guests such those identified by Mnar Adley, founder of MintPress News, Aug 20 2024

Speech: Trump Backed Peter Thiel's AI Lavender System Is Business As Usual

She starts with a comment about how Netanyahu's speech, "exposed how one white settler supremacist colony is still vowing support, their unconditional support for another white supremacist colony that is committing this genocide... that is committing war crime after war crime, acting out an apartheid land theft and ethnic cleansing broadcasted for the world to see..." "The US is the world's leading sponsor of terrorism and we are damn proud of it."

"Gaddafi - His ending was terrific - He was sodomized with a bayonet by rebel forces we were told were freedom fighters. This is what Israel is doing in Gaza. And this is what the United States has done for decades in the global, to Africa to East Asia, to the Middle East, in its carnage of arming and funding death squads, overthrowing democratically elected governments, backing and arming apartheid in South Africa, in its occupations, its extractions of minerals, of oil, and its maximum pressure campaigns, the sanctions regime. Wars and policies that have killed millions of people and displaced millions more. We will not forget about Yemen, Libya, Syria, Ukraine, Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Brazil, South Africa, Rwanda, the Sudan, Mali, the Congo, Viet Nam, Japan, the Marshall Islands..."

See, Democracy Now, War and Peace Report, Aug 8, 2024. Israel Accused of Running "Torture Camps" as Video Emerges of Soldiers Raping Palestinian Prisoner, and Welcome to Hell by B'TSelem, The Israeli Center for Human rights in the Occupied Territories

Gary D. Barnett should not fret. The mind of the West and especially the Rest is indeed waking up.