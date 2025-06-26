Don't Mess with the Zohran (poem)

He knows
He's a socialist
He knows the newest media
He froze his ass off at Coney Island just so you could feel secure in your rent-stabilized unit, he knows where you can buy 3 suits for 50 bucks, he knows
New York is just a state of mind
Like Coney island, come to think of it,
where the wind howls like the laughter of children disappeared
in the endless summer sunlight, mental as,
ask me
.
Don't Mess with the Zohran
He knows the up and down in Uganda
'a killer and clown, big-hearted buffoon and strutting martinet'
And SNL will be calling
.
Atlantic says he's a magical realist
says it with a straight face
here in America
just because he rides pachyderms through tiger-infested jungles of the night
in India
where it rains
and (picnic lightning)s
.
Don't Mess with the Zohran
He raps raps raps
Like E A Poe's raven
at the window with a broken wing
Never More
.
The Brits are already taking bets
The day and hour the Zionists will
take him out
(Busy on two fronts right now)
Take him out
Take the goddamned self-loather out
Send in Zohan
Let them rumble
From cab roof to cab roof
down off Broadway
The living proof
That our flag was still there
When he pretzels the z from z-land
O say can you see?
The Master's Hand
.
Don't Mess with the Zohran
He might get rid of student loans, too
Hey, what if the raging weatherman clouds
turn Rorschach red and black on our ass?
And we read the writing on the bat-stained wall?
Don't Mess with
Don't Mess with him
If you see him on a freedom bus
on his way to freelunchville,
up Donald Trump way
give him an emoji thumbs up
and smile like the whitest picket fence of all time
beam
.
it will take a little while