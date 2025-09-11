 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 9/11/25  

Don't Assume a Lefty Killed Kirk.

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   1 comment
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Rob Kall
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall
Become a Fan
  (292 fans)

Charlie Kirk
Charlie Kirk
(Image by Gage Skidmore from flickr)   Details   DMCA
>

Most people are speculating that the shooter of Charlie Kirk was a left winger. but he was not without critics on the right who might also be suspects. for example, he had built great power with his turning point organization. Whoever takes over that job could be a suspect.

I asked Perpleity AI the question:

"Did Charlie Kirk have critics on the right who disagreed with him and attacked him? if so, what did they say and what was he criticized for saying or doing?"

Here's what it replied:

Yes, Charlie Kirk had critics on the right who disagreed with him and attacked him. These right-wing critics primarily viewed him as too moderate or insufficiently extreme, as well as controversial for some of his public statements and associations.

### Criticisms from the Right

- Some on the far right considered Kirk too aligned with mainstream Republican figures and accused him of not being radical enough in his views or actions. For example, extremist groups and neo-Nazi figures regarded him as an enemy while still acknowledging his role in conservative activism[1].

- Kirk was criticized for associating with far-right figures and ideologies who were highly controversial, including guests on his podcast who held extremist views such as slavery apologism or opposition to women's voting rights[2].

- His rhetoric on topics like critical race theory, transgender issues, and immigration fueled disputes within conservative circles, sometimes causing friction with more traditional or moderate conservatives, as well as with the Republican National Committee over outreach strategies[3].

- Kirk made provocative statements such as describing Martin Luther King Jr. as "awful" and criticizing the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which drew sharp rebuke even from some conservatives who saw such comments as extreme or damaging[3].

- He propagated politically charged ideas such as the "Great Replacement" theory and expressed distrust toward diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, which alienated some conservative allies who found his rhetoric too divisive or inflammatory[3].

- Some critiques also noted that Kirk repeated common conservative talking points without sufficient originality and became less open-minded over time[4].

### Key Themes in Criticisms

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio:

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Killed, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 8 fans, 1121 articles, 1342 comments, 3 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Cui bono only gets you so far, but if I was looking for someone with a reason to kill Kirk or have him killed, my list would begin with "who's desperate to distract MAGA from the Epstein files?"

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 11, 2025 at 9:05:27 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend