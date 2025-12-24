 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts      

Dodging and Diving Through YouTube

Philip Kraske
I'm starting to suspect the guys at YouTube,
Who blatantly take me for some kind of boob,
And not in a good way, it's fitting to add,
But as one who believes it all just a tad,
And dismisses the hubbub about fake news,
And imbibes and thrives on the YouTube muse.
.
Not me: I'm hip, in touch and ultra aware,
And frown at this muscleman with tight Asian stare,
Who tells me Tai Chi will make me a new man:
I'll feel better, look better, lift cars with one han',
Or the ex-Navy Seal whose course starts next week,
And in a bare month, my hard abs will I tweak.
.
There are others who tell me the future's AI,
And if I don't learn it, I need nowhere apply,
And the security people scare me with gore:
Yes, my Van Gogh's swiped and my steak's on the floor.
I'll no more be lonely, a lovely lass says,
Her chatbots will treat me like Don J., our prez.
.
Then there are the vids truly made with great heart,
To amuse, earn cash or for love of the art:
The lass who jumps into the sea from a 'copter,
From way high up, and nobody stops her,
Or the photos from Mars that show a wrecked plane,
Or how a mean croc' by a bluebird was slain.
.
Well, some vids are true, and others not so much,
It's discern and detect, pick and choose, glean and such,
But I wish the guys o'er at YouTube would take care
To look over their more outrageous vid fare:
Sure, the bluebird eating the croc' is pure scat,
But the plane? The Deep State should 'fess up about that.

For a recording of this poem, go to my website: http://www.philipkraske.com/kraske-fiction/

