Dodging and Diving Through YouTube



Cat watching Youtube

I'm starting to suspect the guys at YouTube,Who blatantly take me for some kind of boob,And not in a good way, it's fitting to add,But as one who believes it all just a tad,And dismisses the hubbub about fake news,And imbibes and thrives on the YouTube muse.Not me: I'm hip, in touch and ultra aware,And frown at this muscleman with tight Asian stare,Who tells me Tai Chi will make me a new man:I'll feel better, look better, lift cars with one han',Or the ex-Navy Seal whose course starts next week,And in a bare month, my hard abs will I tweak.There are others who tell me the future's AI,And if I don't learn it, I need nowhere apply,And the security people scare me with gore:Yes, my Van Gogh's swiped and my steak's on the floor.I'll no more be lonely, a lovely lass says,Her chatbots will treat me like Don J., our prez.Then there are the vids truly made with great heart,To amuse, earn cash or for love of the art:The lass who jumps into the sea from a 'copter,From way high up, and nobody stops her,Or the photos from Mars that show a wrecked plane,Or how a mean croc' by a bluebird was slain.Well, some vids are true, and others not so much,It's discern and detect, pick and choose, glean and such,But I wish the guys o'er at YouTube would take careTo look over their more outrageous vid fare:Sure, the bluebird eating the croc' is pure scat,But the plane? The Deep State should 'fess up about that.