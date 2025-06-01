The political and military decisions of the Russian president are a great lesson. But this lesson has a terrible cost. Therefore, it is important to understand everything the first time and not repeat the training!

Vladimir Putin's Main Secret

The Russian-European war became possible because European politicians were able to take control of the human resource of Ukraine.(1) But did the Russian leadership really lose the struggle for the sympathy of Ukrainians? Or did the President of Russia Putin specially succumb to Europeans and give Ukrainians the opportunity to make a mistake in their European choice?

Russia was suspiciously unprofessional in the case of Ukraine. Although in relation to Turkey,(2) Belarus (3) and Kazakhstan (4) the Russian authorities acted very effectively. The coups d'etat in these countries were unsuccessful due to the actions of the Russian leadership and possibly secret assistance from the USA.(5) Therefore, the Europeans were unable to use the population and territory of Turkey,(6) Belarus(7) and Kazakhstan(8) in the war against Russia. The Europeans could only use the population and territory of Ukraine. However, this was not enough to defeat Russia. Despite this, the Europeans supported the armed resistance to the Russians. And Putin took advantage of this by launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin's Lesson

At first glance, a full-scale war is a terrible mistake of the political leadership of Russia. But it is not that simple. Yes. Russians and Ukrainians are the same as the English and Scots. A war between these nations is a war between members of one family. Therefore, a war between Ukrainians and Russians is very bad for both nations. But the results of this war may be very good for the Russian leadership and bad for the Europeans. And here is why.

The war that took place has destroyed the main force of European politicians. This force is called attractiveness! The image of the "Anglo-Saxon world" no longer shines in the sun. This image is covered with shameful actions like dirt: cowardice, betrayal, deceit, misfortune, sabotage, banal theft, stupidity and unfriendly actions.

When Russian troops attacked Ukraine(9) European armies did not come to help Ukraine. This is treason and cowardice. Ten years after Euromaidan, Ukraine has not become part of the EU and NATO.(10) This is a lie. But Ukraine received almost 700,000 killed and wounded soldiers,(11) destroyed cities(12) and almost 6.5 million refugees.(13) In addition to this, hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers were killed (14) by European weapons used by European collaborators in Ukraine. This is a disaster! Russian gas pipelines were blown up in the Baltic Sea.(15) This is sabotage! And the Europeans having seized Russian assets use the profits from these assets as they wish. (16) This is called theft. It has become more difficult for Russian citizens to obtain European visas,(17) Russian athletes are not allowed to participate in sports competitions(18) and Russians suffer other humiliations abroad. This is stupidity and unfriendly actions.

It is difficult to please anyone by demonstrating such qualities. Isn't it? Does anyone want to repeat the fate of the Ukrainians who decided to become friends of Europe and enemies of Russia? Hardly! A catastrophe happened to Europe. Europe lost its power! Europe was strong when it attracted Ukrainians and Russians. Using this, Europe could destroy Ukrainian (0) and Russian (19) society from within, undermining the official government. But after the start of the great war with Russia, the EU lost this opportunity.

War has become a tool for demonstrating the true face of the "Anglo-Saxon world". And the results of this demonstration exceed all the expenses for organizing this show! The goal of war is to show the true face of the enemy by depriving him of his main weapon - an attractive but fake image! After all, information wars or so-called "soft power" were the main and most effective weapon of the "Anglo-Saxons". But now it is in the past!

Conclusions

It is very likely that Putin deliberately brought the situation to a major war by giving Europeans control over Ukraine for a short time. This made Europe an enemy for most Russians. With this maneuver, Putin strengthened his power in Russia. Also, after the start of the war, Putin cleverly regained control over Ukraine's human resources. In Ukraine, the ratio of casualties among civilians and military personnel is 1 to 17. On February 24, 2022 and November 30, 2024, about 40 thousand civilians were killed and wounded in Ukraine.(20) But the number of killed and wounded Ukrainian soldiers was about 700 thousand.(11)

With this arithmetic Putin shows that he is not fighting with Ukrainians, but with Eurocollaborators from among Ukrainian citizens. Ukrainians fighting with Russia die 17 times more often than those Ukrainians who do not fight with Russia. Therefore, the defense of the European choice has become unpopular among Ukrainian citizens. The Ukrainian army is experiencing a shortage of recruits(21) and, on the contrary, suffers from a gigantic number of deserters, the number of whom has exceeded 100 thousand people! (22) And Europe's behavior confirms the correctness of these decisions of Ukrainian citizens.

Russians and Ukrainians are still fighting each other. But they are already united by their dislike for Europe! And this is a bad sign for Brussels! But a good sign for Putin. Russians and Ukrainians have adequately assessed Europe. Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is the most expensive teacher in the world! He gave a lesson worth hundreds of thousands of lives, tens of millions of broken destinies and thousands of destroyed settlements! It is very important to understand this lesson correctly. (23) Otherwise, you will be included in the cost of the next lesson!

