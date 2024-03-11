 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 3/11/24

Do They Think We're Stupid? Maybe We Are. . .

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)
American companies know that you are stupid
American companies know that you are stupid
(Image by Adirana - Anika Okje Erdmann from flickr)

Watching the news this morning on "Democracy Now" (DN) I couldn't help feeling outraged, humiliated, and taken for a fool.

I mean, think about what's happening in Haiti, Honduras, at our southern border, and in Gaza.

In each of those cases, the repeated refrain from Amy Goodman's guests was that the U.S. is majorly responsible for the disasters in question. All of them are marked either by State Department regime changes, support of drug dealers, and/or by U.S.-backed slaughters that beggar description.

But to my point here: in each of the cases just mentioned, the Biden administration and its predecessors have shown complete contempt for our ability to remember, think, or exhibit any sense of morality. Our leaders are evidently convinced that we're all like them complete idiots without a trace of humanity or moral compass.

And perhaps they're right because of constant brainwashing by our ahistorical schooling and unrelenting mainstream media (MSM) propaganda. I mean, which of us really cares about the history behind U.S. interventions in Haiti, Honduras, Gaza, or at the border in Tijuana?

Which of us really cares about learning our own history?

Haiti

Begin with Haiti.

There we're supposed to scratch our heads wondering why the country -- the first in the world to be run by former slaves - is so out of control.

Why is it apparently run by "gangs?"

DN's guest, Haitian American scholar Jemima Pierre, explains why.

It's because in 2004, the Clinton administration regime-changed the country's first elected president, Jean Bertrand Aristide - a former Catholic priest and liberation theologian.

Since then, the State Department has assisted in the complete destruction of democracy in the country. According to Professor Pierre, the country had 7000 elected representatives in 2004. Thanks to U.S. interference in the name of "democracy," it now has NONE (Zero, 0).

And right now, the United States gives its unquestioning support to Ariel Henry an unelected "president" who succeeded President Jovenel Moise who was assassinated in 2021.

You can't understand any of that, Professor Pierre explained, if you don't start your thinking with U.S. interference in Haitian politics in 2004 - and (I would add) since the Haitian revolution of 1791.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Mike Rivage-Seul


Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments

Mike Rivage-Seul

(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
They never stop insulting our intelligence. But when will we wake up and call their bluff?

Submitted on Monday, Mar 11, 2024 at 3:52:36 PM

Mary B Newkirk

(Member since Nov 11, 2012)
That is exactly what Isarel is doing. I lived in Isarel for several years and watched it firsthand.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 11, 2024 at 4:39:10 PM

Mike Rivage-Seul

(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
It is insulting, isn't it, Mary? They evidently have a very low opinion of us.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 11, 2024 at 6:04:32 PM

