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Life Arts    H3'ed 8/1/26  

Do Americans Know?

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Philip Kraske
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Do Americans know they've turned off Cuba's lights?
The "energy embargo" means candle-lit nights.
Water pumps are down and in piles trash stands,
There's no juice for desk lamps or urgent CAT scans,
None to fry eggs, run the TV or lift crates,
None for your Oldsmobile, so you can't impress dates.
.
It's now Gilligan's Island, but on a grand scale,
Brought to them by men who see the White Whale,
The one that's obsessed them for sixty-odd year,
This thorn in their side, this socialist jeer,
So they slip them an embargo, quiet and tight,
Scarce noticed at all, out of mind, out of sight.
.
Do Americans know that Somalia they bomb?
Yes, every other day, without fail or qualm.
There's threat to the homeland dark and impure,
Yeah, far away, but you can never be too sure,
Even if our foes are but paid in meat scrap,
And are hard-put to find the U.S. on a map.
.
Do Americans know that Russia they attack?
Putin's been so patient that now he takes flak
For letting CentCom give a big helping hand,
To Ukie's drone-meisters with sat-com broadband,
Who take aim at nuke bases and even Vlad's house,
But he takes it in stride and does scarcely grouse.
.
Do Americans know they've started the next war?
The next big one, I mean, no less and no more,
'Cause there's lotsa folks fed up with our pranks,
Are pushed to the wall and are planning their thanks,
Which will shock and dismay but give no surcease,
To the Yankee self-image of progress and peace.

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For a recital of this poem, go to my website: http://www.philipkraske.com/kraske-fiction/

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