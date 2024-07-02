 
Login/Register Login | Register
141 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/2/24

Do Americans Believe Truth and Integrity Matters? We'll Find Out

By   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Arlen Grossman
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

Democrats might want to consider stepping back from that steep ledge. The first "debate" between President Joe Biden and the 45th president, Donald Trump, is over, and at first glance, was a total disaster for Biden and the Democrats.

But at second glance, maybe not so much. Anybody who watched the debate could see President Biden looking every day of his 81 years, maybe more like 91. He appeared lost and confused, not at all like the guy we saw months earlier, at his State of the Union Speech. Chalk it up as a big loss.

But what about Donald Trump-- did he win the "debate"? Maybe not. Trump has his solid base of Republican cultists, millions of them. To them, he is a divine gift from God, and can do no wrong-- ever.

Still, his supporters do not make up the majority of the American electorate. Trump will still need Republican moderates (we will assume there are some) and independents to win the presidency. They are not in the bag yet.

One debate done one more to follow
One debate done one more to follow
(Image by Elvert Barnes)   Details   DMCA

While Biden lost the debate, it is less than clear that Donald Trump won. Those Republican moderates and independents had to have seen the blustery, negative, vindictive, lying and unhinged man we know all too well. I sincerely doubt he "won" many of those undecided voters, and he likely turned off more than a few.

Perhaps the debate was not a total disaster for Democrats. They still have to decide if they stick with Biden, or let a younger, more vibrant Democrat carry the mantle. The Democratic Party is split right now on that issue, and it will not be easy to fix the problem.

Fortunately, there are ways, and there is time. November 5 is more than four months away.

I believe Biden's physical and mental health has to be a major part of the decision to continue having him run. There are plenty of signs he has lost a lot off his fastball, and it will have to be determined if that is the normal aging process or some unspoken, undisclosed disability. If it is the latter, a change in candidates is imperative.

Donald Trump has plenty of his own issues. Despite his insistence that he is a genius, nobody really believes that. His numerous verbal gaffes and bizarre, unintelligible rants are signs his mind is slipping even faster than usual. (It should not be overlooked that his father, Fred Trump, had Alzheimer's Disease.)

As I noted in a previous commentary: several prominent mental health professionals have expressed concern about Trump's deteriorating brain function. Dr. John Gartner, a former professor of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins Medical Center, has been vocal about his professional analysis of Trump, asserting a stark difference between the candidates: "Biden is aging. Trump is dementing."

Dr. Elisabeth Zoffmann, a forensic psychiatrist and an Associate Clinical Professor of Forensic and General Psychiatry at the University of British Columbia, believes that Trump is displaying a range of behaviors that suggest cognitive challenges if not impairment. She concludes Trump appears to be suffering from Behavioral Variant Fronto-Temporal Dementia (BvFTD), which drastically affects personality, behavior, and social interactions.

And let's think for a moment about expectations. For Biden, if he stays in, his bar is set very low, which could work to his advantage in a second debate. That assumes Biden doesn't step down, allowing a stronger candidate to take his place.

No matter what, Trump's clueless base and the moronic Republican leaders like Lindsay Graham, Ted Cruz, Speaker Mike Johnson, plus all the ones who lust for the chance to be his V.P., are going to stick with the guy, as will Fox News and the rest of the right-wing media propaganda machine.

But just as Biden cannot hide his aging issues, Trump will not be able to hide his numerous deficiencies, falsehoods, advancing dementia, and serious personality flaws. His obvious craziness will be on display for four more months, and that should give Democrats a fighting chance to win the presidency and importantly, Congress.

So, Democrats, walk away from that ledge. Donald Trump's lunacy gives voters a chance to salvage American democracy.

Yes, there is actually hope.

Rate It | View Ratings

Arlen Grossman Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Arlen is a writer/blogger living in Monterey, CA. His political blog is thebigpicturereport.com. He also wrote a quotation quiz "What's Your QQ?" at the Monterey Herald for 9 years. Arlen is a guest every Monday talking politics on Hal (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Biden Administration; Biden Age; Democracy; Democratic Party; Integrity; Joe Biden And Donald Trump Debates; Trump Attacks Joe Biden; Trump Campaign; Trump Dangerous; Trump Lack Of Dignity; (more...) Trump Liar; Trump Mental State; Trump Vindictiveness; Truth, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

"No War By Any Nation in Any Age Has Ever Been Declared By the People"

Is the CIA Everywhere? Maybe Your Paranoia is Justified

11 Sure-Fire Predictions About the War Against ISIS

Which America Do You Live In: Newsweek's "SuperCountry" or Reich's Stalled "Tinder-Box"?

America's Choice: Semi-Democracy or Fascism

The Fed's Unprecedented Generosity

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Arlen Grossman

Become a Fan
(Member since Nov 7, 2010), 11 fans, 106 articles, 2 quicklinks, 314 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

This race is up for grabs and the stakes couldn't be higher. We're doomed as a national if Trump and the MAGA crazies take over and appoint more reactionary Supreme Court Justices. What should Democrats do to prevent a Trump takeover? They need to do better than they have been doing.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 2, 2024 at 2:41:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend