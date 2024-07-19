

Paris cathedral

(Image by boitchy) Details DMCA



Dirge

by John Kendall Hawkins

.

This poem originally appeared in Jerry Jazz Musician on 06/21/24.

.



In the latest deluge of my tears,

stuck in Five Eyes,

amidst the Internet of Things and their keepers,

emerging aliens from the outer colonizing inner space,

rightwing parasitic reactionaries, rising in miasma,

I slap at African drums to know again

the heartbeat I forgot.

A squeezebox brings a slow gypsy air

and a violin rasps, horse hair wisp-ers,

like the last suspirations of a soul leaving its body.

I see the frozen tundra of the world

in thaw, releasing the evil we left behind,

in darker ages, before magna carta,

newly emerging with rusty cackles

and co*k-of-the-walk smirks

angels of the Anglosphere

pure Mighty Whitey

that have you believing

that the exiled Cain

has returned.

.



What am I supposed to do?

It's too late for lamentations

or gnashing of teeth

or pretending I have the energy

of Billy Cobham at work.

I'm beaten down.

.



My tin kazoo

plays taps