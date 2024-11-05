Direct Democracy

Ballot initiatives are "a very powerful tool that citizens have, particularly when there is broad support for change to an existing policy or law"



This November ten propositions will be placed before the voters dealing with important subjects like school facility funding, the housing crisis, and how the state handles petty criminals. This is a summary of the initiatives and my reasoning for how I am voting:

Proposition 2

Authorizes Bonds for Public School and Community College Facilities. Legislative Statute.

Authorizes $10 billion in general obligation bonds for repair, upgrade, and construction of facilities at K-12 public schools (including charter schools), community colleges, and career technical education programs, including for improvement of health and safety conditions and classroom upgrades. Requires annual audits. Fiscal Impact: Increased state costs of about $500 million annually for 35 years to repay the bond.

Supporters: California Teachers Association; California School Nurses Organization; Community College League of California

Opponents: Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association

Approaching this issue from a Los Angeles viewpoint it is very tempting to vote against this bond measure. The LAUSD has been a poor steward of past bond funding, most notably under John Deasy where the district wasted funds for the $1 billion iPad program that "was beset by inadequate planning, a lack of transparency and a flawed bidding process". Despite projections by its staff of an impending demographic shift that would result in fewer students, it engaged in a building boom. Schools are still plagued with drinking water laced with lead.

I am also concerned that a portion of this money is being reserved for charter schools. These publicly financed private schools are already able to access funding sources that are not available to public schools, including the Payroll Protection Program and reimbursement for rent. In Los Angeles, Charter Schools have continued to waste money building new facilities, even when they do not have the enrollment to fill these classrooms.

Still, it cannot be denied that our children are learning in sometimes appalling conditions. For those living with physical disabilities, some of these aging facilities do not provide the basic access they need. If we want our children to believe their education is important we cannot continue disregarding their classrooms' physical condition. I will be voting "yes," and hoping that our politicians step up to oversee how this money is spent.

Proposition 3

Constitutional Right to Marriage. Legislative Constitutional Amendment.

Amends California Constitution to recognize fundamental right to marry, regardless of sex or race. Removes language in California Constitution stating that marriage is only between a man and a woman. Fiscal Impact: No change in revenues or costs for state and local governments.

