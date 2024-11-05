 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/5/24

Direct Democracy

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages)

Carl Petersen
Ballot initiatives are "a very powerful tool that citizens have, particularly when there is broad support for change to an existing policy or law"

- Jenna Spinelle, "When The People Decide"

Photo by Glen Carrie on Unsplash
Photo by Glen Carrie on Unsplash
(Image by Glen Carrie)   Details   DMCA

This November ten propositions will be placed before the voters dealing with important subjects like school facility funding, the housing crisis, and how the state handles petty criminals. This is a summary of the initiatives and my reasoning for how I am voting:

Proposition 2


(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA

Authorizes Bonds for Public School and Community College Facilities. Legislative Statute.

Authorizes $10 billion in general obligation bonds for repair, upgrade, and construction of facilities at K-12 public schools (including charter schools), community colleges, and career technical education programs, including for improvement of health and safety conditions and classroom upgrades. Requires annual audits. Fiscal Impact: Increased state costs of about $500 million annually for 35 years to repay the bond.

Supporters: California Teachers Association; California School Nurses Organization; Community College League of California

Opponents: Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association

Approaching this issue from a Los Angeles viewpoint it is very tempting to vote against this bond measure. The LAUSD has been a poor steward of past bond funding, most notably under John Deasy where the district wasted funds for the $1 billion iPad program that "was beset by inadequate planning, a lack of transparency and a flawed bidding process". Despite projections by its staff of an impending demographic shift that would result in fewer students, it engaged in a building boom. Schools are still plagued with drinking water laced with lead.

I am also concerned that a portion of this money is being reserved for charter schools. These publicly financed private schools are already able to access funding sources that are not available to public schools, including the Payroll Protection Program and reimbursement for rent. In Los Angeles, Charter Schools have continued to waste money building new facilities, even when they do not have the enrollment to fill these classrooms.

Still, it cannot be denied that our children are learning in sometimes appalling conditions. For those living with physical disabilities, some of these aging facilities do not provide the basic access they need. If we want our children to believe their education is important we cannot continue disregarding their classrooms' physical condition. I will be voting "yes," and hoping that our politicians step up to oversee how this money is spent.

Proposition 3


(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA

Constitutional Right to Marriage. Legislative Constitutional Amendment.

Amends California Constitution to recognize fundamental right to marry, regardless of sex or race. Removes language in California Constitution stating that marriage is only between a man and a woman. Fiscal Impact: No change in revenues or costs for state and local governments.

Carl Petersen

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend