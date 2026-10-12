Dieselgate: Trump Turns to Putin to Rescue His Iran War

How a Russian Fuel Deal Betrays Ukraine, Challenges Congress, and Exposes Washington's Contradictory Foreign Policy

By Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

Two Wars, One Political Crisis

President Donald Trump's October 9 agreement with Vladimir Putin to release Russian diesel into international markets has created an extraordinary political controversy. What the White House presented as an emergency measure to reduce fuel prices has provoked anger in Ukraine, objections from American lawmakers in both parties, and renewed questions about Washington's credibility. The agreement, appropriately described as "Dieselgate," reveals how the economic consequences of one war can produce concessions that affect another.

Seven months after launching military operations against Iran, Trump faces a problem that cannot be solved through presidential declarations. The disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has contributed to rising petroleum prices, increasing transportation costs, and growing economic pressure on American consumers. With congressional elections approaching on November 3, the administration has turned to Russia for additional diesel supplies, even though Washington has spent years imposing sanctions intended to deprive Moscow of revenue for its invasion of Ukraine. The contradiction is remarkable. The United States is attempting to weaken Iran militarily while simultaneously easing economic restrictions on Russia, one of Iran's important strategic partners. Putin, meanwhile, receives an opportunity to sell additional petroleum products without making any clearly demonstrated concession concerning the occupation of Ukrainian territory.

What Trump Actually Offered Putin

Following a telephone conversation with Putin, Trump announced that Russia would provide more than 300,000 metric tons of diesel immediately, another 500,000 tons in November, approximately one million tons afterward, and potentially another three million tons. The total could exceed 4.8 million metric tons. On the same day, the Treasury Department issued General License 135, authorizing certain transactions involving Russian diesel, including imports into the United States, through April 7, 2027. This was not merely a presidential expression of goodwill. It was a concrete relaxation of economic restrictions designed to isolate Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The administration argues that additional diesel supplies will help American farmers, truck drivers, manufacturers, and consumers. Lower energy prices would certainly benefit these groups. The question, however, is whether the promised Russian supplies can meaningfully reduce prices. Energy analysts have questioned the likely impact because the announced volumes are relatively modest compared with global demand, Russia faces refinery disruptions of its own, and deliveries require time. Consequently, Trump may have offered Putin immediate diplomatic and economic advantages in exchange for uncertain benefits to American consumers.

Zelensky Discovers the Agreement Behind His Back

The Ukrainian reaction was immediate and unusually forceful. President Volodymyr Zelensky learned about the impending announcement while Ukrainian representatives were participating in American-sponsored negotiations in Miami. He subsequently complained that Washington had failed to inform Kyiv about its separate discussions with Moscow. The timing made the situation particularly embarrassing. American representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were meeting Ukrainian and European officials to explore possible negotiations to end the war. Simultaneously, Trump was reaching an understanding with Putin that would relax restrictions on Russian petroleum exports.

Zelensky described the arrangement as unfair and dishonest. His objections were not simply emotional reactions to being excluded from negotiations. Ukraine has deliberately attacked Russian oil refineries, storage facilities, and related infrastructure as part of its military strategy. These operations seek to interfere with Russian military logistics, damage petroleum production, and reduce the revenue available to finance Moscow's war. By reopening commercial opportunities for Russian diesel and publicly criticizing Ukrainian attacks on refineries, Washington risks undermining an important element of Ukraine's economic warfare.

Trump went further, suggesting that Ukraine needed a different president. Thus, while Russian forces continued their attacks on Ukrainian cities, the American president directed some of his sharpest criticism toward the leader of the country resisting the invasion. This reversal raises questions about Washington's strategic priorities and its willingness to maintain pressure on Moscow.

The Bombing of Zaporizhzhia and the Question of Russian Intentions

The controversy intensified when Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia killed civilians, including children, shortly after the diesel agreement was announced. Zelensky argued that Moscow interpreted the relaxation of sanctions as encouragement rather than an incentive to negotiate. The chronological proximity of these events does not establish that the diesel agreement caused the attacks. Russia had been conducting strikes against Ukrainian cities long before the announcement. Nevertheless, the attacks highlighted a fundamental problem: Moscow had received sanctions relief without a verified commitment to stop bombing Ukrainian civilian areas.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).