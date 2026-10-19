 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/19/26  

Dieselgate: Did Trump Buy an Iran Ceasefire From Putin?

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   1 comment

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
Message Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

Dieselgate
Dieselgate
(Image by Abbas Sadeghian)   Details   DMCA

Dieselgate: Did Trump Buy an Iran Ceasefire From Putin?

By Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

A Russian Diesel Deal That Raises More Questions Than It Answers

On October 9, 2026, President Donald Trump announced an extraordinary agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring Russian diesel fuel into American and international markets. One week later, Trump signed an executive order waiving major sanctions and tariff provisions targeting Russia. The decision provoked bipartisan criticism in Washington and objections from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Yet Trump proceeded, despite the political costs and the obvious advantages that renewed energy revenues could offer Moscow.

The administration defended the arrangement as a means of reducing fuel prices and encouraging Putin to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. But what if Ukraine was not the only war under discussion? What if Trump's unexpected accommodation of Putin was also connected to a more urgent American objective: ending the confrontation with Iran, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and securing a diplomatic settlement before the November 3 midterm elections?

The possibility deserves examination because a series of developments has unfolded in a remarkably suggestive sequence. Trump's diesel agreement was followed by sanctions relief, renewed Russian diplomatic activity in the Persian Gulf, and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's arrival in Tehran on October 19. At the center of these developments lies a familiar nuclear proposal: transferring Iran's highly enriched uranium to Russia.

There is no publicly established agreement linking these events. Nevertheless, their convergence raises a serious geopolitical question: has Trump offered Putin economic advantages in exchange for Russian assistance in ending the Iran war?

The Political Price of Accommodating Putin

Trump's decision to ease restrictions on Russia came at a particularly sensitive moment. Russia continues its military campaign against Ukraine, while Western governments have spent years attempting to restrict the revenues available to Moscow. The October diesel agreement and subsequent sanctions waivers appeared to move American policy in the opposite direction.

Zelensky warned that weakening sanctions would prolong Russia's war. American lawmakers from both parties questioned why Washington would provide Moscow with economic relief while Russian attacks continued. The White House maintained that its approach was designed to encourage negotiations, but the administration's explanation left a larger question unanswered: what specific concessions did Putin offer in return?

International diplomacy frequently involves exchanges extending beyond the immediate subject of a public agreement. Economic incentives, military restraint, sanctions relief, and diplomatic mediation can become interconnected even when governments present them as separate initiatives. Such arrangements are not inherently illegitimate. Their significance depends on their terms, transparency, and consequences.

If Putin agreed to help produce an Iranian ceasefire, Trump's accommodation of Moscow would acquire a strategic explanation beyond the immediate diesel shortage. It would also reveal how the administration may be attempting to manage two wars through a single relationship with the Kremlin.

Lavrov's Tehran Mission: An Unusual Diplomatic Sequence

The timing of Sergei Lavrov's diplomatic activity is particularly revealing. On October 18, the Russian foreign minister engaged with Gulf officials in Bahrain. The following day, he arrived in Tehran for discussions with Iranian leaders, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Lavrov's mission concerned the American-Iranian confrontation, regional security, and efforts to prevent further escalation. Russia also offered to act as an intermediary over Iran's nuclear stockpile, one of the central obstacles to ending the conflict.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Elections; Geopolitical; IRAN NO NUKES; Iran Russia Alliance; Iran War; Oil; Trump Putin; Trump Russia Connection; Uranium, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Breakthrough treatment for Hemianopia

Neuropsychology of Ayatollah Rohollah Khomeini

Iranian People's Struggle for Freedom, Part VI: The1953 MI6 - CIA, Coup in Iran

Sword and Seizure:Muhammad's Epilepsy and creation of Islam

The History of the Iranian People's Strugle for Freedom: Part III, The Era of The Benevolent Dictator

Why 27 People a Day Die From Air Pollution in Tehran

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

Become a Fan
(Member since Dec 13, 2006), 6 fans, 175 articles, 168 quicklinks, 1112 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram Page

  New Content

The History of Secret Bargains and Nuclear Deals

The possibility of a Trump-Putin bargain over Iran becomes considerably more interesting when examined against the history of American-Russian diplomacy. Great powers have repeatedly negotiated arrangements in which concessions in one area facilitated cooperation in another. Such transactions are neither new nor necessarily conspiratorial. They are a familiar instrument of international relations, particularly when governments face military stalemates, economic pressures, or urgent political deadlines.

One of the clearest historical precedents occurred during the October 1973 Arab-Israeli War. President Richard Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev, despite supporting opposing sides, cooperated to secure a ceasefire. Henry Kissinger traveled to Moscow, where negotiations produced the framework for United Nations Security Council Resolution 338. The United States and Soviet Union subsequently supported a diplomatic process intended to prevent further escalation. Their cooperation did not eliminate their rivalry. Instead, both recognized that containing the conflict served interests greater than the immediate military advantages of their respective allies.

The relevance to today's Iran crisis is substantial. Washington and Moscow do not have to become friends, nor must they agree over Ukraine, to cooperate in ending another war. Putin can remain Iran's strategic partner while helping Washington obtain nuclear concessions. Trump can continue publicly criticizing Russia while privately recognizing that Moscow possesses diplomatic influence unavailable to the United States.

Even more revealing is the history of Iranian nuclear negotiations. In 2009, the United States, Russia, France, and the International Atomic Energy Agency developed a proposal under which Iran would transfer approximately 1,200 kilograms of low-enriched uranium to Russia. The material would be enriched further for civilian purposes and fabricated into fuel for the Tehran Research Reactor. The proposal eventually collapsed over disagreements about implementation, but it established an important principle: Iranian uranium could be transferred abroad through an internationally supervised arrangement without Iran formally abandoning its civilian nuclear program.

In May 2010, Brazil and Turkey negotiated another agreement with Tehran. Iran agreed in principle to deposit 1,200 kilograms of low-enriched uranium in Turkey in exchange for nuclear fuel. Although the arrangement was never implemented, it demonstrated that Tehran could contemplate transferring nuclear material outside its territory when the political and diplomatic conditions appeared acceptable.

The most decisive precedent came with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, negotiated under President Barack Obama. As part of its implementation, Iran shipped approximately 11 metric tons of low-enriched uranium materials to Russia in December 2015. This was not a theoretical proposal or a diplomatic promise. It actually happened. Russia became a practical participant in reducing Iran's nuclear stockpile, helping implement an agreement supported by the United States and other major powers.

This history matters because it undermines the argument that transferring Iranian uranium to Russia would necessarily represent an unprecedented Iranian surrender. Tehran has already accepted such an arrangement. Moscow has already performed the function. Washington has already recognized the value of Russian participation in an Iranian nuclear settlement.

The present situation differs in important respects. Iran's more highly enriched uranium presents greater proliferation concerns than the material transferred in 2015. A new agreement would require verification, restrictions on future enrichment, and credible assurances about the disposition of nuclear material. Nevertheless, the underlying diplomatic mechanism already exists.

There is another historical lesson. Governments frequently make agreements that allow each participant to claim success before domestic audiences. Washington may describe a settlement as the result of military pressure. Tehran may portray it as proof that resistance forced the Americans to negotiate. Moscow may present itself as the responsible mediator that prevented another regional catastrophe. These narratives can coexist even when the actual agreement reflects mutual concessions.

This brings us back to Dieselgate. Trump's willingness to ease restrictions on Russian diesel, despite objections concerning Ukraine, raises the question of what Washington expects from Putin. Lavrov's subsequent diplomatic activity in the Persian Gulf and Tehran makes that question particularly relevant. Russia's established role in Iranian nuclear arrangements supplies a possible mechanism through which Moscow could help negotiate a settlement.

The November 3 midterm elections add urgency. A ceasefire, verifiable nuclear concessions, and restored navigation through the Strait of Hormuz could provide Trump with a diplomatic achievement at a politically important moment. Putin could obtain economic and diplomatic advantages. Iran could secure relief from a destructive conflict without publicly presenting its decision as capitulation.

None of this proves that Trump and Putin have already reached such an understanding. But history demonstrates that the proposed arrangement is entirely feasible. The relevant diplomatic instruments have been used before, the principal governments have experience with them, and the economic incentives are substantial.

The question, therefore, is not whether such a bargain could be negotiated. It is whether Dieselgate represents the first visible concession in an arrangement whose remaining terms have not yet been disclosed.

References

  1. U.S. Department of State, Office of the Historian. The Arab-Israeli War of 1973.

  2. United Nations Security Council. Resolution 338, October 22, 1973.

  3. U.S. Department of State. Background Briefing on Nuclear Nonproliferation Efforts with Regard to Iran and the Brazil/Turkey Agreement, May 2010.

  4. Republic of Türkiye, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Joint Declaration by Iran, Turkey and Brazil, May 17, 2010.

  5. International Atomic Energy Agency. Verification and Monitoring in the Islamic Republic of Iran in Light of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015), implementation reports.

  6. U.S. Department of State. Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, July 14, 2015.

Submitted on Monday, Oct 19, 2026 at 9:35:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend