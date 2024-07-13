 
Login/Register Login | Register
241 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Didn't We Get Rid of the Monarchy?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)
"With fear for our democracy, I dissent."

-- Justice Sonia Sotomayor

A grand experiment in democracy began when the Continental Congress voted to declare independence from England on July 2, 1776. The thirteen colonies would no longer be ruled by a King who derived his power from a line of succession. Instead, leaders would rise from the populace. Their power would not be absolute but would be restrained by the rule of law.

With a nation weary of war and the growing pains of building a new country, George Washington could have turned his win as the first President of the United States into a lifetime appointment. Instead, he voluntarily stepped down after two terms. With the help of Alexander Hamilton's words, he set the example for a peaceful transfer of power that would set a precedent for almost 225 years.

And then Donald Trump came along.

Riding a wave of racist discontent after the election of the first black President, Trump beat the overwhelming odds against him and won the 2016 election. As with five of the six previous Republican candidates, Trump lost the popular vote. However, he was able to secure enough swing states to win the Electoral College. Following in George W. Bush's 2000 footsteps, now a second time in a generation, a president took office without the majority's support.

A real leader would have put his ego aside and looked for ways to build bridges, using common ground to bring the country together. Instead, Trump threw kerosene on the fires of division and the slide toward the Divided States of America accelerated. Instead of loyalty to the country, patriotism transitioned to fealty to a man. Debates were no longer about ideals and the direction of the country, but WWE-like events where the goal was to humiliate your opponents. Compromise became a sign of disloyalty punishable by excommunication from the party.

With Washington D.C. remade in his own image, Trump faced a once-in-a-lifetime crisis as COVID spread across the globe. Having dismantled the National Security Council's directorate for Global Health and Security and Bio-Defense, the administration was ill-prepared to deal with the effects. As the number of cases climbed and the death toll increased, the economy collapsed. The record streak of monthly job creation that started during the Obama administration ended and unemployment skyrocketed. Americans waited in line for necessities like toilet paper.

Are you better off than you were four years ago? The meat counter on March 15, 2020.
Are you better off than you were four years ago? The meat counter on March 15, 2020.
(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA

Unwilling to hold Trump accountable for his part in the crisis, his followers clung to mind-numbing conspiracy theories. The political divide grew as the Blue States followed science to navigate their way through uncharted waters while leaders in the Red States stoked their base by rallying against masking, isolation, and vaccines. With Trump unable to become the leader the country needed, the death toll quickly rose.

The introduction of vaccines brought a visible light at the end of the tunnel, but the damage had already been done. With his poor management of the crisis fresh in their minds, the electorate voted for the Democratic candidate for the seventh time in eight elections. Even the Electoral College could not save him.

Electoral-vote.com (https://www.electoral-vote.com/evp2020/Pres/Maps/Nov02.html)
Electoral-vote.com (electoral-vote.com/evp2020/Pres/Maps/Nov02.html)
(Image by Electoral-vote.com)   Details   DMCA

Trump's loss should not have been a surprise. He had done nothing to expand his base, demonizing those who had voted against him instead of trying to reach out to them. The polls showed Biden held a "stable lead in the national polls" and the challenger held a wide lead in the expected Electoral College vote count. Yet, instead of acknowledging defeat, Trump led a deadly attack on the Capitol in an attempt to seize power and overthrow the will of the voters.

When prosecutors charged Trump with crimes related to the criminality of his administration, the defeated President tried to claim that he had absolute presidential immunity. The pundit class laughed at the suggestion that Presidents were above the law and the trial judge agreed. Then the appellate court ruled that the idea was preposterous. That left the Supreme Court as Trump's only hope.

While luck (along with cheating and hypocrisy by Mitch McConnell) had given Trump the ability to appoint three judges to the Supreme Court, these judges had planted their flags on the concept of originalism. If the experience of the Founding Fathers were considered above all else when deciding constitutional issues, giving a President the powers of a monarch was certainly out of the question. Patriots had risked their lives to declare independence from that type of power.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Enemies Of Democracy, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend