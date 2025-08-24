



Autocrats do what they want.

They dont wait for approval.

Maybe when they were children

They got everything they wanted.





(Isnt the weather beautiful for a change?

All that rain was depressing me.)





Im still trying to wrap my head around

Moving a whole hospital,

Everything except the physical building.

Patients from ICU, equipment

Monitors, meds, personnel

To a new distant unspecified location.





If we cant stop Golem-Israel from

Destroying Gaza City

How can we stop world war three?





(If you think this is a stretch,

You and I are living in different realities.

The end of the world is only a little less immanent

Than tomorrows sunrise.)

(Let me see your grocery list.

Did you include peaches?)





I went swimming in the river

Near the place where the tourists hoot

Every half hour

Because they are having so much fun.





I submerged in the turbid water

And immediately felt myself being swept along,

My glasses came off under water.

I reached for them, awkwardly, blindly

And my fingers found them

As they were floating away.





When I surfaced I was laughing.

I was so happy I didnt lose them.

Funny, how averting a completely avoidable disaster

Can create a shift in our outlook.





But my levity didnt last.

I started feeling sad for the Palestinians again,

As I slid and stumbled on the slippery rocks

Of the riverbed,

Making my way to the shore.