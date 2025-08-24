Autocrats do what they want.
They dont wait for approval.
Maybe when they were children
They got everything they wanted.
(Isnt the weather beautiful for a change?
All that rain was depressing me.)
Im still trying to wrap my head around
Moving a whole hospital,
Everything except the physical building.
Patients from ICU, equipment
Monitors, meds, personnel
To a new distant unspecified location.
If we cant stop Golem-Israel from
Destroying Gaza City
How can we stop world war three?
(If you think this is a stretch,
You and I are living in different realities.
The end of the world is only a little less immanent
Than tomorrows sunrise.)
(Let me see your grocery list.
Did you include peaches?)
I went swimming in the river
Near the place where the tourists hoot
Every half hour
Because they are having so much fun.
I submerged in the turbid water
And immediately felt myself being swept along,
My glasses came off under water.
I reached for them, awkwardly, blindly
And my fingers found them
As they were floating away.
When I surfaced I was laughing.
I was so happy I didnt lose them.
Funny, how averting a completely avoidable disaster
Can create a shift in our outlook.
But my levity didnt last.
I started feeling sad for the Palestinians again,
As I slid and stumbled on the slippery rocks
Of the riverbed,
Making my way to the shore.