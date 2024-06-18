 
Destroy the Houthi

By
The crew of a Greek-owned vessel damaged in an attack by Yemeni Houthi militants has been evacuated and the abandoned ship is drifting in the Red Sea, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.

Of the vessel's 22 crew members, all were Filipinos and one sailor went missing. Sailors from the Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group found and airlifted the missing crew member, U.S. officials said.

Drone and missile barrages launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen are holding hostage a vital commercial waterway, delaying humanitarian aid and imposing millions of dollars of extra costs.

There are senseless attacks on innocent mariners just doing their job and the Houthi must pay the price of interrupting a major waterway, a corridor vital for cargo and energy shipments between Asia, Europe and the Mideast, that affects hundreds of millions of people around the world.

Part of the problem though is that U.S. and allied firepower have failed to stem the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden attacks, which are bolstered by an Iranian regime eager to arm its proxies.

By attacking ships, the Houthi have affected the interests of more than 65 countries, and at least 29 major shipping and energy companies have rerouted away from the region, according to a new U.S. intelligence report.

Container shipping through the Red Sea declined by roughly 90% as of mid-February. The passage typically accounts for 10-15% of international maritime trade. Insurance premiums for transits rose to 1% of a ship's total value in the same timeframe.

Alternate routes around Africa tack on 11,000 nautical miles, up to two weeks of travel time and $1 million in fuel.

More than a dozen commercial ships were struck between November and March. A handful of hijackings were also attempted.

The terror group initially said its attacks were in retaliation to Israel's war in Gaza. But many of its targets have no affiliation with the country.

The Rubymar, a British-owned cargo ship, was sunk in March. It carried 21,000 metric tons of fertilizer that officials feared would spark an ecological disaster.

The U.S. Navy has so far expended $1 billion in munitions as it contends with anti-ship ballistic and cruise missiles and ex U.S. strikes destroyed seven radars within Houthi-controlled territory, the military's Central Command said.

"These radars allow the Houthis to target maritime vessels and endanger commercial shipping," Central Command said in a statement.

U.S. forces have also separately destroyed two bomb-laden drone boats in the Red Sea, as well as a drone launched by the Houthis over the waterway.

But these are small defensive actions that do not go far enough in deterring the Houthi rebels from attacking ships. They are supplied endlessly by Iran, and their weapon stockpiles are nowhere near exhausted.

Mr. Lansvin is a strategic advisor on a range of issues for various NGOs and governments around the globe.

Related Topic(s): Destroying Yemen; Houthis; Houthis; Shipping, Add Tags
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
