Despite Hillary, Kamala & Haley's Near Misses, and Both Parties' Current Reluctance, a woman could still win the preside

By Katherine White and Robert Weiner

The New York Magazine was right in the 1991 Issue (Cover and story of November 4, 1991) that despite 89% popularity from stopping Saddam in Iraq, "Beating Bush Could Happen." Now, despite Hillary, Kamala & Haley's Near Misses, and Both Parties' Current Reluctance from Fear of Loss, a counterintuitive is also true-- a woman could still win the presidency!

With women as the majority of people and voters, in both registration and voter turnout, a woman can still do it in the primaries and the general -- don't forget how close all three came. As Joe Klein said after George H.W. Bush's high popularity in dealing with foreign affairs: "Beating Bush: it could happen!" Everyone thought Klein was off his rocker, but it did happen. Bill Clinton beat Bush in 1992.

Countries like Mexico, Israel, Pakistan, India, and Philippines have all elected female heads of state before, despite long-standing cultural or religious stigmas that could limit a woman's place in society. Currently, there 28 female heads of states across the world. Our neighbor Mexico, has elected its first female President Claudia Sheinbaum in 2024. Italy has its first female PM, Giorgia Meloni -- despite her authoritarian ties it still shows that globally across all political spectrums the can continue to elect and maintain female heads of state.

Just because Hillary and Kamala lost, Democrats shouldn't be afraid to nominate a female president. Similarly, just because MAGA hates Nikki Haley, it doesn't mean the GOP shouldn't elect a female candidate. Britain too has had two female Prime Ministers, a country who influenced the creation of our own democracy. While Liz Truss was certainly no role model during her short tenure, Margaret Thatcher had a profound impact on UK politics. While we learned many lessons from Britain, the US still hasn't learned how to elect a woman president.

When Hillary Clinton ran against Donald Trump in the 2016 primary elections, it was clear Clinton had more governmental experience than Trump. A renowned lawyer, former New York Senator, and former Secretary of State, Clinton's decades of experience made her a top contender compared to Trump, a six-time bankrupt businessman with extreme political views who was seemingly popular with Republicans. Controversy with Clinton emerged over using her personal email account for both work-related and personal correspondence, including sensitive information. But similar controversy followed Trump during his campaign. His leaked conversations of lude behavior towards women, his alleged sexual assaults and misconduct, and accusations against the media and "the political establishment." Was it that America was not yet ready for a female president?

When Kamala Harris ran against Donald Trump in the 2024 primary elections, it was a different situation than the last time Trump ran against a woman. Harris, the current Vice President, against Trump, who had been impeached twice during his last presidency, full of controversies and errors. Polls were similarly very close to the 2016 election, across several polls Harris was slightly in the lead. Despite strong efforts from the Democratic party, Trump still won the election. Again, was America ready for a female president, but just not Kamala?

