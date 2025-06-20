Design health services around people, not the disease

BOBBY RAMAKANT - CNS



Take lab to the unreached people and serve them with equity and rights

(Image by CNS) Details DMCA



"We need to design services around people, not the disease," rightly said Dr Nittaya Phanuphak. Unless point-of-care health technologies are deployed for those who are most-in-need in a person-centred and rights-based manner, we would fail to deliver on the promises enshrined in #HealthForAll and SDGs goals and targets.

"Point-of-care health technologies sitting in centralised laboratories are as good as centralised, lab-dependent ones - both remain inaccessible to those in acute need," said Shobha Shukla. "But when point-of-care tools are taken and deployed as close as possible to the communities to serve them with equity and human dignity, real change happens."

Shobha and Dr Nittaya were speaking at the 2nd Asia Pacific Conference on Point-of-Care Diagnostics for Infectious Diseases (POC 2025) and in lead up to the 13th International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science (IAS 2025). Dr Nittaya Phanuphak is the Convener of POC 2025; Executive Director of Institute of HIV Research and Innovation (IHRI) and Governing Council member of International AIDS Society (IAS). Shobha leads CNS (Citizen News Service) and Chairs Global Antimicrobial Resistance Media Alliance (GAMA).

Community-led models proved same day "test and treat" for HCV is feasible and effective

In India's Manipur, Community Network for Empowerment (CoNE) and partners did a path-breaking study to prove that same day "test and treat" is possible, feasible and effective for hepatitis C virus (HCV). They could do so because for the confirmatory test, the sample did not have to go for centralised laboratories but could be tested on WHO recommended point-of-care, decentralised, battery-operated (with solar power recharging capabilities) and laboratory independent multi-disease molecular testing platform, Truenat.

So, when confirmatory test Truenat could be deployed closer to the communities, it became possible to screen people, and offer molecular test on Truenat to those who needed a confirmatory test on-spot. Result came back within an hour after which treatment initiation could be followed upon.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).