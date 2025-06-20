 
Login/Register Login | Register
311 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Design health services around people, not the disease

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages)   No comments

Citizen News Service - CNS
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Citizen News Service - CNS
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Design health services around people, not the disease

BOBBY RAMAKANT - CNS

Take lab to the unreached people and serve them with equity and rights
Take lab to the unreached people and serve them with equity and rights
(Image by CNS)   Details   DMCA

"We need to design services around people, not the disease," rightly said Dr Nittaya Phanuphak. Unless point-of-care health technologies are deployed for those who are most-in-need in a person-centred and rights-based manner, we would fail to deliver on the promises enshrined in #HealthForAll and SDGs goals and targets.

"Point-of-care health technologies sitting in centralised laboratories are as good as centralised, lab-dependent ones - both remain inaccessible to those in acute need," said Shobha Shukla. "But when point-of-care tools are taken and deployed as close as possible to the communities to serve them with equity and human dignity, real change happens."

Shobha and Dr Nittaya were speaking at the 2nd Asia Pacific Conference on Point-of-Care Diagnostics for Infectious Diseases (POC 2025) and in lead up to the 13th International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science (IAS 2025). Dr Nittaya Phanuphak is the Convener of POC 2025; Executive Director of Institute of HIV Research and Innovation (IHRI) and Governing Council member of International AIDS Society (IAS). Shobha leads CNS (Citizen News Service) and Chairs Global Antimicrobial Resistance Media Alliance (GAMA).

Community-led models proved same day "test and treat" for HCV is feasible and effective

In India's Manipur, Community Network for Empowerment (CoNE) and partners did a path-breaking study to prove that same day "test and treat" is possible, feasible and effective for hepatitis C virus (HCV). They could do so because for the confirmatory test, the sample did not have to go for centralised laboratories but could be tested on WHO recommended point-of-care, decentralised, battery-operated (with solar power recharging capabilities) and laboratory independent multi-disease molecular testing platform, Truenat.

So, when confirmatory test Truenat could be deployed closer to the communities, it became possible to screen people, and offer molecular test on Truenat to those who needed a confirmatory test on-spot. Result came back within an hour after which treatment initiation could be followed upon.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Citizen News Service - CNS Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Related Topic(s): Health; Health; Health Care; Health Care Benefits; Health Care Costs; Health Care Facilities; Health Care Policy; Health Infectious Communicative Disease; Healthcare; Healthcare Costs; (more...) Healthcare Crisis; Healthcare Providers; Healthcare Reform; Rights, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The chasm between TB and HIV continues

Management of respiratory diseases beyond drugs: Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Oxygen therapy is like a prescription drug: Use it rationally

New funding boosts research for controlling TB, malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis

Why are shorter, safer and more effective treatments for drug-resistant TB not being rolled out?

Journey of a TB survivor from pain to strength

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend