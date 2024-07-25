 
Login/Register Login | Register
413 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/25/24

Deorbiting the ISS, a symptom of the lack of vision & ambition everywhere

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Author 24983
Managing Editor
Scott Baker
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Scott Baker
Become a Fan
  (79 fans)

NASA has released the following charts relating to its plan to de-orbit the International Space Station in 2030, and even commission SpaceX to carry that out. They claim there are no other viable options. You can read a summary of their analysis here.

NASA Charts showing technical requirements for increasing the orbital distance of the ISS, or for de-orbiting it.
NASA Charts showing technical requirements for increasing the orbital distance of the ISS, or for de-orbiting it.
(Image by NASA)   Details   DMCA

The lowest Target Orbital Lifetime of 100 years on the chart is just ~2X the delta V and propellant required to de-orbit the ISS and crash it - it is hoped, harmlessly - into the southern Pacific Ocean.
100 years is just a bit less than the entire history of mechanized flight of ANY kind, and space flight is now more than half of that period. The floundering of manned spaceflight after Apollo is really obvious and inexcusable.

And it's not even entirely true. The Hubble telescope is 326 miles or 547 kilometers from Earth, yet it was successfully repaired AFTER reaching orbit by the lowly and often-maligned Space Shuttle. 547km is just 93km-133km below the lowest 100yr orbital target in the chart, and a, say, 50yr orbital target, not charted, would probably be within current technological capabilities and fuel capacities, even with the clearly inferior - for this task - SpaceX Starship carrying enough fuel in a planned booster rocket or at least one that could transfer fuel to the ISS's own booster system. Is NASA saying that in 50-100 years they won't have the capability to boost the ISS again, incorporate it into a larger space station, or even safely disassemble in from a depot in space, possibly with AI controlled robots? The later Star Trek shows & films used AI bots to assemble and repair space-docked (real) Starships. Does NASA's own evolution and imagination stop at just NAMING a Space Shuttle Enterprise or can real starships and the space stations to support them still be envisioned by NASA?

At the same time as such defeatist, pedestrian, options are provided for the ISS, there are ambitious yet realistic plans for the first atomic rockets from both NASA and private industry, before the end of this decade. Surely, within a 50yr orbital target, these will be feasible, manned or "botted" with AI robots that can make necessary repairs, disassembly, reuse, of the ISS in a larger space station setup. This concept has been insufficiently explored because we, as a nation, even as a species, no longer consider challenging great projects requiring great co-operation (unmentioned is the semi-permanent breakdown of Russian-American co-operation and even the possibility of thermonuclear war ending a lot more than the space program; this is just "accepted" as the background conditions for the NASA's analysis).

Also unmentioned and maybe even unexamined, is the pollution and ecological damage of throwing a nearly 1 million pound object into the ocean, even assuming something that large can ever be successfully guided to a watery crash, and any ensuing tsunami controlled as well. The history of SpaceX's first attempts at anything flown into orbit is not inspiring - 2 blowups of the first 2 Starships, for example - even if their overall track record might be evolutionarily inspiring.

Some bean counters are behind this, not anyone with vision, which is apparently in another department at NASA.

Rate It | View Ratings

Scott Baker Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews, and a former blogger for Huffington Post, Daily Kos, and Global Economic Intersection.

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015) and may be found here:
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former and current President of Common Ground-NY (http://commongroundnyc.org/), a Geoist/Georgist activist group. He has written dozens of (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): NASA; Spacex, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama Explains the FEMA Camps

Was Malaysian Flight MH370 Landed Safely in Afghanistan?

Let the Sun Shine on a State Bank in Florida

Batman, The Dark Knight Rises...and Occupy Wall Street Falls

The Least Productive People in the World

Detroit is Not Broke!

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend