Dems need to back Mamdani in NYC

Bob Gaydos
Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic party candidate for mayor of New York City.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: MSNBC)   Details   DMCA

By Bob Gaydos

Shhh! Keep it down. Dont let anyone know that theres a race for mayor of New York City in which neither the current mayor nor the former governor of the state is the Democratic Partys candidate for the job, even though both men are longtime Democrats.

Not only that, both men, having been beaten in the primary election, are still running for the job as independent candidates and are trailing in polls among city voters, as is the Republican candidate.

So wow! Democrats must really be hyped that they have a candidate who can overcome two well-known party stalwarts in the campaign for this prestigious position. Right?

Well, depends on which Democrats youre talking about. Clearly, registered Democrats in the city are comfortable with their choice of Zohran Mamdani as their next mayor. Also clearly, establishment Democrats, party leaders, are not.

Else, Chuck Schumer, Democratic leader in the U.S. Senate, would have already been publicly campaigning for Mamdani. Using his influence by raising funds for him. Instead? Crickets.

And the states other senator, Kirsten Gillibrand, not one to avoid public commentary? AWOL.

Actually, thats not quiet true in either case. Both senators are apparently active behind the scenes trying to figure out how to not have Mamdani be the next mayor without alienating his many voters while kissing up to wealthy party donors who hate Mamdani because of his proposals to make the city more affordable for the non-wealthy. Those proposals require higher taxes on the rich.

For Schumer, Gillibrand, and other establishment Democrats, this appears to be a matter of backing Andrew Cuomo, the former governor, for the job, rather than Eric Adams, the current mayor.

The problem here is that the Adams administration has been rocked by corruption and Adams himself had federal charges dropped by the Trump Justice Department in exchange for agreeing to cooperate with ICE enforcement in the city. New Yorkers noticed and didnt like the deal.

Cuomo, on the other hand, an establishment Democrat his entire adult life, resigned as governor in the midst of a scandal in which several women, including staff members, accused him of inappropriate sexual advances, including touching. The state attorney general had launched an investigation. Cuomos been looking for a government job ever since, apparently not happy being a consultant.

This makes supporting him a particularly touchy situation for Gillibrand, who has made a strong reputation in Congress for supporting womens rights, especially in matters of allegations of improper sexual behavior by men.

She worked to strengthen the rights of women in the military in such cases. More publicly, she had a big role in driving Al Franken out of the Senate over allegations similar to those made against Cuomo. How can she now justify supporting the former governor?

Mamdani is not only a Democratic state legislator, he is also Democratic Socialist. That last word turns off a lot of establishment Democrats because Republicans always cry socialism when they see it even though it isnt. In any event, establishment Democrats feel more comfortable relaxing in the middle.

Perhaps, at a time when the Republican Party has gone so far off the right side that its accepting fascism from the Trump administration, Democrats might learn from Mamdani and others in the party who are promoting ideas that appeal to Americans threatened by Republican actions. Thats not socialism, its realism.

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
