Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 2/22/25

Dems Can't Save Us From Trump/Musk Assault on The Constitution

Progressives have a high mountain to climb, but when we pull together our resources, we can do this.
(Image by @CarShowShooter from flickr)

Do not expect the Democratic party, it's leadership, its elected officials, and party apparatchiks to be able to effectively respond to Trump on the project 2025 agenda. It will take more. It will take people who can see that this is war, not politics as usual. It will take people who can devise stories that can persuade people to see that Trump and his team of the destructors are bad for them. 

This is a huge challenge that will require a coalition of people and organizations to go further than the think tanks that Democrats or the left currently have. 

The right has many policy promotion and implementation engine organizations, like the ones involved in developing and implementing project 2025.

This will take a lot of money, and a lot of power, both hard and soft. So we will need billionaires helping us and we will need celebrities. And we have to be very careful to not allow the spineless, centrist neoliberals like those who run the Democratic party, to be a part of this.

It will take leaders and organizers, writers, promoters and the creation of a media structure. Again, the right has had this for decades. The left absolutely must have this. It will cost hundreds of millions to do this, but it will end up becoming self-sustaining and just like Murdoch's Fox Network. 

The key idea of soft power is that it attracts. This movement must develop and create ideas, celebrations, rituals, cultural phenomenon, celebrities who attract people. It will take the best novelists, directors and screenwriters, applying themselves to create the stories, the movies, the series and characters.

There must be a visioning system, which includes a bottom-up way for anyone who wants to be involved to contribute.

 I wrote about this over 20 years ago. Today I organized them in this series, Progressive Policy Engine Think Tanks.

Back then,  there were hopes that the newly formed Center for Amewrican Progress would start the left with their own policy promotion engine. But it ended up being a project with Hillary Clinton Behind it and her campaign manager, John Podesta, years later, as the founding director. 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
David Wieland

(Member since Jan 1, 2019)
  New Content

If those who call themselves progressives could honestly reassess the notions and policies they have promoted in recent years, they might recognize that some divisive and damaging ideas have supplanted fundamental human rights and freedoms -- the core principles of any free society. The only hope I can see is to reorient to those principles and hold them dear and use them as the base from which true progress can emanate.

This applies to both social and economic progress, as they are linked. Experiments in socialism and communism have demonstrated that giving governments ever more power over citizens' lives throttles true progress of both kinds. Be careful about what you wish for.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 22, 2025 at 4:52:07 PM

Author 0
