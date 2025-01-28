 
Login/Register Login | Register
148 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Democrats have four years to regroup and retake the White House

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Mark Lansvin
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mark Lansvin


(Image by Lorie Shaull / Flickr)   Details   DMCA

As millions of Americans feared the day when Donald Trump moves back into the White House, even with this dreadful loss and deeply depressing reality, there are reasons to maintain a feeling of hope for the future.

It is true that Trump is now off to the races, issuing a flurry of presidential executive orders, reversing many Democrat policies and laying waste to President Joe Biden's decades-long legacy.

It is also true that Democrats will need to suffer through four years of conservative hell and weather bad policy after bad policy.

But all is not lost.

While unfortunately, people like Trump can become president, thankfully, that presidency comes to a final end after four years of his second term.

And that is where the hope is to be found.

If Democrats take advantage of the next four years to do some soul-searching, to understand where we went wrong and why the American public turned their backs on the Democratic Party, then there is a serious opportunity to win back the White House in 2028.

But for that to happen, Democrats must buckle down and begin the process of rebuilding from the ground up.

Democrats must first focus on the party itself. What does it stand for? What are its guiding principles? Who do we want to see as the next leader and who do we want to see as decision makers?

Once the party has arrived at an agreed-upon level of cohesion and unity, and has decided on direction and messaging, it can move on to the next step which is rebuilding its voter and fundraising base.

In the recent election, many working-class voters distanced themselves from the Democrat Party, believing the Republicans could better deliver what they need. Right or wrong, these voters felt rejected and now is the time to win them back.

Democrats must now develop and properly communicate sound policies that will directly benefit working-class Americans. By focusing on issues such as job creation, wage growth, and healthcare affordability, for instance, Democrats can appeal directly to voters' needs and likely win their future support.

Democrats must address inflation and the cost of living. Average American families cannot afford to pay bills, and many have been forced to cut back on groceries and gas.

Democrats must focus on healthcare as well. Millions of Americans are currently uninsured as they are unable to afford the high monthly payments.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Mark Lansvin Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Mr. Lansvin is a strategic advisor on a range of issues for various NGOs and governments around the globe.

Related Topic(s): Democrat; Democrats; Democrats In The Us Senate; Democrats Win; Democrats Winning Back The Senate; Democrats Winning Back The United States Senate; House Of Representatives; Policies, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The monumental shift taking place in the Middle East

An ISIS attack on America or Europe is just a matter of time

Climate change getting worse: Are we doomed?

Is Putin losing his war on Ukraine?

Why climate change is the most pressing emergency of our generation

Unethical pay-to-play schemes erode public trust

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend