Democrats Have Won. Now Make the Powerful Answer



Bernie Explains Whats Next After the Midterms The American people spoke loudly and clearly on Tuesday. The new Democratic majority cannot continue the same old, same old ...

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Tuesday’s historic Democratic victories have opened the possibility of holding powerful people accountable and making government answer to ordinary Americans. Democrats must seize that opportunity. Their new congressional majorities must produce something more than changes in committee leadership, congratulatory speeches, and preparations for the next election.

They should begin with an issue whose moral stakes require little explanation: the sexual exploitation of children and the possibility that wealth and political power have protected those responsible. People may find arguments about monetary policy or congressional procedure difficult to follow. They understand child abuse. They understand the difference between investigating an accusation and concealing the evidence needed to investigate it.

That makes the Epstein files a defining test of the new Democratic majority. Will Democrats pursue the evidence wherever it leads, including toward people within their own political and financial circles? Will they protect survivors while exposing powerful adults? Or will accountability once again stop where influence begins?

The same question runs through the broader program Bernie Sanders has urged Democrats to embrace: Whom does government serve? Drawing on the proposals I remember from his remarks, together with priorities of my own, here is the agenda I believe Democrats should pursue.

Release the Epstein files and begin serious hearings. Demand immediate disclosure of all records required by law, with narrowly justified protections for survivors’ identities and other legally protected material. Protecting abused children must never become a pretext for shielding influential adults. Committees should begin available investigative work now and prepare hearings backed by subpoena power as soon as the new majority takes office. Require preservation of records, obtain missing documents, and investigate any unlawful withholding, destruction of evidence, or intimidation of witnesses.The House Judiciary Democrats’ October 26 staff report provides a concrete starting point. It assembles accounts involving eleven women, including five who accuse Trump of rape or sexual assault in Epstein’s company or presence, and calls for an independent investigation. These are allegations and committee findings requiring examination, rather than judicial determinations of guilt. Congress should follow the report’s documentary references, question relevant witnesses, and establish what investigators pursued, abandoned, or withheld.The circulating video attributed to a woman identifying herself as Dr. Larissa Portnoff also warrants careful follow-up. In it, she alleges abuse beginning around age eight, continuing through approximately twelve, and renewed targeting at sixteen and seventeen. The reporting located about the recording acknowledges that its authenticity had not been independently confirmed. Investigators should establish its provenance, seek her testimony with appropriate protections, and examine any corroborating evidence and allegations of intimidation. Her identity should not be conflated with another “Jane Doe” without evidence.Trump has denied allegations of sexual wrongdoing. Due process must govern the investigation, and accusations must be tested against evidence. That is precisely why full lawful disclosure and serious hearings are necessary. Neither presidential office nor party affiliation should place anyone beyond investigation. Establish Medicare for All. Make comprehensive health care a right available to everyone. While pursuing universal coverage, protect Medicaid, lower prescription drug costs, and prevent people from losing access to treatment. No one should have to choose between medicine and groceries or remain in an abusive workplace to retain insurance. Medical care should follow human need. Make public higher education tuition-free. Open state universities, community colleges, and public vocational programs to qualified students without imposing decades of debt. Address existing student debt and the living expenses that keep poorer students from completing their education. An educated population is a public good, and preparing young people for useful, fulfilling lives is a public responsibility. Raise the federal minimum wage to $20 an hour and empower unions. Establish a clear timetable and automatic adjustments for rising living costs. Make organizing easier, strengthen penalties for retaliation, and help workers secure first contracts. Add paid sick leave, paid family leave, and protections for workers excluded from effective labor safeguards. People who create society’s wealth deserve both a fair share and a meaningful voice. Tax concentrated wealth and strengthen Social Security. Enact a carefully designed wealth tax on billionaires, close tax shelters, and enforce tax laws against wealthy evaders. Remove the ceiling on earnings subject to Social Security payroll taxes. Guarantee retirees a monthly income floor of at least $1,200, protect higher existing benefits, and adjust that floor for inflation. A lifetime of work should lead to security. Make housing affordable. Build and rehabilitate public and nonprofit housing, expand rental assistance, protect tenants against displacement, and help first-time buyers. Confront speculative practices that treat entire neighborhoods as financial assets. A government capable of mobilizing enormous resources for military purposes can mobilize resources to keep its people housed. Act on climate change. Commit the country to the Paris Agreement’s goals and adopt enforceable measures consistent with them. Invest in renewable energy, public transportation, efficient buildings, and a reliable electrical grid. Guarantee good jobs and transition assistance for affected workers. Communities with the fewest resources should receive protection first, while the greatest financial obligations fall on those most responsible and most able to pay. Put artificial intelligence under democratic control. Impose a moratorium on new AI data centers until enforceable safeguards address electricity costs, water consumption, environmental harm, privacy, and employment. Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have already proposed legislation establishing such a pause. Stop the development of artificial superintelligence and develop a public utility framework for essential AI infrastructure. Decisions capable of transforming human livelihoods must answer to democratic institutions. Provide a workable path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. Recognize immigrants’ labor, family relationships, and contributions to community life. Protect asylum, due process, and workplace rights. Hold exploitative employers accountable. We cannot honestly celebrate the people who harvest our food, build our homes, and care for our relatives while treating those same people as disposable. End unauthorized wars and reduce excessive military spending. Reassert Congress’s authority over war and appropriations. Pursue diplomacy and negotiated settlements, scrutinize weapons programs, and demand credible accounting from the Pentagon and its contractors. Redirect substantial savings toward water systems, bridges, schools, housing, and climate resilience. Provide transition investment for workers and communities dependent on military production. End American support for Israel’s destruction of Palestinian life. Stop funding and arming Israel’s genocidal assault on Palestinians. Suspend assistance to the Israeli government until it ends the abuses and withdraws from illegal settlements in accordance with international law. Support humanitarian relief, reconstruction, accountability, and Palestinian self-determination. Israeli civilians’ security and Palestinian freedom must both count in American policy. Protect democracy against manipulation and purchased influence. Establish fair redistricting standards, strengthen voting rights, expand ballot access, require disclosure of political spending, and pursue public campaign financing. Oppose partisan gerrymandering even where it benefits Democrats. Representatives should face meaningful electoral competition, and citizens should have political influence independent of their wealth. Defend reproductive freedom and equal citizenship. Protect abortion, contraception, and reproductive health care. Defend LGBTQ people against discrimination and uphold religious liberty for believers and nonbelievers alike. Resist Christian nationalism’s effort to turn a particular religious interpretation into everyone else’s legal obligation. Government must protect the equal standing of people with different convictions and identities.

Conclusion

This program will encounter formidable obstacles. Trump remains president, retains veto power, and can block legislation unless Congress assembles the votes to override him. Democrats must explain those limits honestly while exercising their own powers over investigations, appropriations, legislative debate, and public accountability. Their new majorities take office in January; preparation should begin immediately.

The party should publish a legislative timetable, hold substantive hearings, and make every member’s votes readily understandable. Seek agreements that improve people’s lives. Where proposals are blocked, identify who blocked them and whose interests that decision serves. Keep organizing after the vote.

The Epstein investigation belongs at the center of this effort because it asks whether powerful adults can escape scrutiny when children may have been harmed. The economic program asks whether those same structures of privilege will continue to determine who receives health care, education, housing, and security. Each requires a government willing to confront concentrated power.

From the perspective of liberation theology, the measure of this new majority is the experience of those with the least protection: abused children, frightened witnesses, poorly paid workers, displaced families, and people living beneath bombardment. Democrats have won the opportunity to act. Those people must now become the measure of what victory means.