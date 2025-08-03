 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds      

Democrats Have Inspiring Vision of U.S.

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Kamala Budhathoki Sarup
Message Kamala Budhathoki Sarup
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

I'm thrilled to be supporting Mikie Sherrill, the just-nominated Democratic candidate for governor of New Jersey, who has just cemented her presence on the national scene. While advancing immigration reform and measures that benefit working- and middle-class families, the state has become more hospitable to both visitors and small companies under her leadership. The principles that keep me returning to the Democratic Party, election after election, are embodied by leaders like Mikie.

The Democratic Party's dedication to a dynamic, inclusive and progressive vision of America is the foundation of my support for it. This party is committed to creating free markets, increasing opportunity and developing a workforce that reflects the diverse nature of our nation. According to the democratic perspective, progress is achieved by embracing fresh perspectives, fresh vitality and individuals from all backgrounds rather than by excluding others.

The Democratic Party's position on immigration is one of the main reasons I vote Democratic. Democrats embody America's fundamental identity as a nation of immigrants, whether it is via their support of refugees or their advocacy for intelligent, compassionate immigration reform. When a nation closes its doors, it becomes unproductive. One that remains receptive to contributions, talent and culture continues to be a source of inspiration and creativity.

Another essential component of democratic values is education. The cornerstone of any flourishing democracy is a robust and easily accessible educational system. The party is investing in future generations by giving public schools and universities first priority, fostering not just workers but also knowledgeable citizens who are aware of their rights, obligations and authority.

However, democracy is about people, not simply about structures and methods. Democratic policies aim to improve our country's social cohesion. These are more than just campaign pledges, whether they be to uphold human rights, defend a free press, assist working families or increase access to health care. They are essential elements of a just, caring and equitable society.

These principles are diametrically opposed to the current administration's course. Many of the policies in place today are incompatible with democracy itself, from discriminating against immigrants to reducing funds for education and undercutting the demands of the working class. They pose a threat to the things that make America great: our shared quest for justice for everyone, our belief in second chances and our unity in diversity.

Rate It | View Ratings

Kamala Budhathoki Sarup Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Kamala's expertise lies in reporting news and writing stories about journalism, peace, public health, democracy, economics, politics, and development, as demonstrated by her ability as a journalist, poet, and editor.

Related Topic(s): Democratic Candidates; Democratic Convention; Democratic Memo; Democratic National Convention; Democratic Party; Democratic Party Strategy; Democratic Values; Democrats; Democrats Conservative; Democrats DNC; (more...) Democrats In The Us Senate; Democrats Progressive; Democrats Win; Democrats Winning Back The Senate; National Initiative For Democracy; Nationalism, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Education Is Important In A Democracy

Women and Literacy

The rain is as beautiful

Democracy vs Communism: Lessons from History

Early marriage Causes Harm To Women

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend