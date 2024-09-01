Democrats Have A Problem



Democrats should be refuting the disinformation about them that is the essence of the Republican campaign strategy. The Republican base is told that Democrats stole the last election. They are told that Democrats created high inflation. They are told that Democrats want open borders. This campaign of lies is the foundation of most of the resentment of Democrats. Surveys show that a large percentage of Trump supporters are not enthusiastic about him as a leader. But they have been convinced that Democrats are dishonest communists who want to destroy our way of life, so they reluctantly support Trump. Democrats could prove that these are false charges but they have decided to not do so. As long as Democrats allow these attacks to go unchallenged, they will struggle to win elections.

MASS MURDERS

The mass slaughter of hundreds of school children and innocent adults should be at the top of the list of election issues. But this critical issue has taken a back seat to inflation and immigration.

Democrats have done very little to inform the public that the critical issues of machine guns and mass shootings are being suppressed by Republicans. The public is told Congress is the problem, but the public should be told the truth. The problem is Republicans. Republicans refuse to do anything to address these unimaginably horrific problems. There is only one way to stop these frequent massacres of good people and our children: NEVER VOTE REPUBLICAN. As long as we have Republicans in office, we will always have mass shootings. Democrats need to employ an aggressive strategy and stop being defensive.



Murdered Children

STOLEN ELECTION

A majority of Republicans still believe the 2020 election was rigged. Many will be working the voting booths in 2024 and counting ballets to prevent the "fraud of the Democrats". They are still convinced the election was stolen because no irrefutable, undeniable proof of a fraud-free election has ever been presented. Democrats should be promoting the facts below, but they never do, so the big lie goes unchallenged, and Democrats continue to be considered illegitimate usurpers.

160 polls, including Fox News and GOP polls, were conducted in 2020. All of these polls predicted the eventual percentage of votes for Biden. The average of these polls was 51% for Biden. The actual voting percentage for Biden was 51.3%. It is impossible for these polls to have predicted fraud. If polls are not accurate, they go out of business.

Republicans cite various observations as proof of a stolen election. However, they have no way of knowing which candidate benefited from these "observations of fraud". Their misguided bias just assumes that any irregularities must have favored the opponent.

When the above facts are presented to Republicans, they have no response other than "I believe the election was stolen so don't confuse me with the facts." Democrats should be making these arguments proving there was no stolen election, but they have made little effort to expose the fact-free opinions that the 2020 election was stolen.

INFLATION

Inflation is a major issue in the Republican campaign strategy of attacking Democrats. They blame the President and all the Democrats for inflation. Democrats have done little to inform the voters of the truth about inflation.

Inflation is not confined to the USA. Inflation is a worldwide condition affecting all countries. It is impossible for Biden to have caused worldwide inflation. The US inflation is the lowest in the world. Yet Democrats are reluctant to inform voters of this.



World Wide Inflation

COVID-19 played a significant role in creating worldwide inflation. The pandemic led to supply chain disruptions, reductions in personnel, and to fiscal subsidies by countries and banks around the world.

The truth is that US inflation is among the lowest in the world. That should be common knowledge among all voters. Yet, due mostly to Democrats poor campaign strategies, very few voters are aware of this.

Republicans tell their people that gas prices are high due to Democrat policies of reducing oil production. This is typical Republican misinformation. The truth is that US oil production is now 13.2 million barrels per day, which is a world record. No other country in history has ever produced this much oil. Gas prices are not controlled by the government. Oil prices are determined by the international oil markets. Gas prices are set by refineries that are gouging the public with much higher prices than usual. They do this because their sales do not decrease when prices are high. Gas prices are not controlled by the government.

IMMIGRATIION

Like inflation, Republicans never give voters the complete or accurate information. Trump had 4 years to do something about immigration but did nothing substantial to reduce illegal immigration. Trump's only accomplishment was to add 80 miles to the 654 miles of wall that existed prior to Trump taking office. The border is 2,000 miles long, so this was an insignificant addition. Trump did not propose any programs that would help reduce the number of illegal immigrants. Yet Republicans continue to accuse Democrats of promoting illegal immigration.

Democrats and Republicans created a comprehensive bipartisan bill that addressed many immigration problems such as increasing border patrol agents, human trafficking, fentanyl detection, and more. But Trump directed Republicans to oppose the bill. Why would Trump oppose an immigration control bill?

Trump opposed this bill for the following reasons:

- He did not want Biden to get credit for something he should have done.

- He needs an immigration problem to blame on Democrats.

- He does not care about immigration; he cares only about getting elected.

- Republicans always put party over country.

These are the major items used to discredit Democrats. Democrats have done very little, if anything, to counter these attacks. Democrats would have more success if they became more aggressive and less defensive.

