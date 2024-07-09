 
Most Popular Choices
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Democrats And Biden Have An Obvious Choice

By   1 comment
Now that our ultra-conservative Supreme Court has handed Donald Trump permission to be what he always hoped he would be, a dictator, the Democratic Party absolutely must take him down at the ballot box.

Some Democrats believe that based on President Biden's history and his accomplishments thus far, he deserves to keep his nomination and run against Trump. That would be a critical mistake.

I'm in the other camp, with those who believe the urgency to keep Trump out of the oval office requires a Democratic candidate at the top of his or her game: a younger, sharper, more dynamic contender in clear contrast to the older, dishonest, mentally challenged and lawbreaking Republican nominee.

Joe Biden is not that person at this crucial time. As great as he has been, at 81 years old, his abilities are unquestionably on the decline. In addition, his poll numbers have lagged consistently behind Trump all year, in large part because the voters believe him to be too old to run the country for four more years.

P20230117AS-1015
(Image by The White House)   Details   DMCA

The Democratic Party needs the best possible candidate they can find to run against the abhorant and dangerous Trump. There are several capable politicians that could fill that bill, but Kamala Harris would be the logical choice.

Harris is articulate, talented, has a name familiar to most voters, and earned a reputation for herself fighting for women's reproductive rights, a proven popular cause. In addition, she would inherit the Biden-Harris team, including Joe's advisors and strategists, and critically, the tens of millions of dollars in campaign funds.

This in no way disrespects Joe Biden. His accomplishments are evident, and his career exceptional. Importantly, his place in history would be enhanced were he to sacrifice his role as president for the good of the Democratic Party and the American people.

Biden may not be at that point yet. He seems determined (with support from his family) to go the distance and defeat Trump once again. Ideally, he would quickly realize that he is not as capable as he was in 2020, and the most courageous and heroic move he can perform now is to let someone younger and more capable finish the job.

Most important of all, we need to defeat Donald Trump, a man determined (with support from his numerous MAGA loyalists) to take over the government, destroy our democratic traditions, and make the United States his own personal fiefdom.

Nothing could be more urgent and necessary for Democrats than winning the 2024 election and ridding this great nation of this ignorant, self-serving tyrant.

Arlen is a writer/blogger living in Monterey, CA. His political blog is thebigpicturereport.com.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Arlen Grossman

(Member since Nov 7, 2010)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

The Democratic Party is divided about whether to stay with Biden. If they continue with him, they would be putting gratitude, loyalty and sympathy above what is best for the country. And what's best for the country is trouncing Donald Trump and the MAGA crowd in November. Biden is not the best candidate to do that job.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 9, 2024 at 3:28:37 PM

