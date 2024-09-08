 
Login/Register Login | Register
106 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Demagoguery is the Midwife of Moral Panic; Credulity is its Mother

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Thomas Knapp
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Zeitung Derenburg 1555 crop.
Zeitung Derenburg 1555 crop.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: R. Decker)   Details   Source   DMCA
ansgender thing is incredible," said former president Donald Trump in late August, addressing the Moms for Liberty "Joyful Warriors" summit in late Washington. "[Y]our kid goes to school, and he comes home a few days later with an operation. The school decides what's going to happen with your child."

Wait ... what? That's not true. That's not even close to true. The next time a kid comes home from school with different genitalia courtesy of government medical "generosity" at taxpayer expense, with or without express written parental consent, will be the first time.

But Trump said it, and some people no doubt believe it -- because Trump said it.

Trump, the demagogue, is a midwife, always attempting to deliver the next big moral panic ("widespread feeling of fear that some evil person or thing threatens the values, interests, or well-being of a community or society").

The members of every audience he addresses, directly or indirectly, are the prospective mothers.

Their credulity is the birth canal.

Fear is the bouncing baby [insert random gender identity here].

Fear is also the single most effective tool in a politician's arsenal.

Fearful people are more likely to support politicians who pose as their savior -- even if their fears are completely unfounded, and even if those politicians were the ones who scared them in the first place.

Where you find fear, you're likely to find lies as well. Why? Because lying to you is easier for a politician than discovering you've been lied to is for you.

Most people want to believe what they're told, especially by those who claim to support and defend their interests.

Many of those people, once lied to, close their minds to the possibility that they HAVE been lied to, no matter the actual evidence.

And both groups, are, in different measure, more likely to support the politician who lied to them ... because they're afraid, and believe that politician can and will "save" them.

No, Donald Trump isn't the only demagogue out there. In fact, he's not the only demagogue in this particular presidential race. Or, probably, in whatever room he happens to occupy at the moment.

He is, however, the best EXAMPLE of a demagogue currently on offer because his fear-inspiring lies are so over the top, so hare-brained, and so easily disproven that they don't require reams of fine print analysis to rebut. Only the naive and credulous believe them for even a moment, and only the MOST naive and credulous believe them for more than a few minutes.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): Demagoguery; Donald Trump; Moral Panic, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

The Big Question About the UN Security Council's Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend