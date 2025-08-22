Dem leaders should retire

Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi Hakeem Jeffries they should all retire, though they deserve impeachment. Now, I know they can't be impeached, but if it were possible they should be, for betraying America. They colluded in 2016, 2020 and 2024 to rig the primary. Each time there were no legitimate primaries. There were no real opportunities for candidates to win.

Their failure to do their jobs intelligently with courage, handed the White House to Trump in 2016 and 2024 and allowed Biden to stay in the White House after he was no longer competent. That is a huge crime, and it should be seen as one, to prevent real democratic primary elections from happening.

In 2016 the Democratic leadership decided it was Hillary's turn. So they rigged the primary by setting up rules that handed it to Hillary, with the help of DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

In 2020, Obama put his fingers on the scales by persuading multiple candidates to step out of the race in exchange for appointments, and I speculate that Kamala Harris was offered the vice presidency by Biden, through Obama.

In 2024, spineless Democratic leaders should have stopped Joe Biden the day after he demonstrated his cognitive functioning in the debate. Or even before then they should have not allowed him to run for a second term and should have held him to keep his promise not to run. Of course they would certainly have rigged the primary anyway. If they'd been really smart, they would have demanded that Biden stepped down as president and let Harris finish the term, so she would be coming as an experienced incumbent. But she would have blown it with her Israel policy anyway.

The cowardice, stupidity and blindness of the democratic leadership should have caused instant removal, but the Democratic party is so moribund that it doesn't really function. We need a movement calling for a massive restructuring of the democratic party with massive layoffs, done by primarying incumbents who are doing a bad job or worse.

Anytime where fascism is raising its ugly head, we need strong dynamic leaders, not the incrementalist centrist weaklings that we now have. That's part of the reason why the Democrats currently have a 26% approval rating.

The question is do people on the left stay with the Democrats since they seem unable to correct their profound deficits? Or do they go to another party or create a party? I think the time is right and it might be that the progressives who are getting all the media attention now, Mamdani, AOC, Sanders, David Hogg, the squad, who could pull off a new, peoples Democratic Party with the help of some A&b list artists, actors, performers and CEOs.

We face three and a half more years of Trump despoiling the Constitution, the environment, democracy, and many people's lives, it's just not acceptable. There's no way that the current democratic leadership have the competency or the courage to actually address these issues dynamically, boldly and with power.

I have friends who believe the fascism apocalypse has already begun. If we keep the same leadership, then they may be right.