Delaware Vibrio Flesh-Eating Disease Coverup, October 2025

An October 4, 2025 case of Vibrio from raw oysters goes unreported to the public by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. I was hospitalized for six days after my blood pressure dropped below half the normal value. This flesh-eating disease more commonly enters through open wounds when swimming, but shellfish provide an alternative infection path ("Information About Vibrio Bacteria",click here).

The Illness

My blood pressure normally ranges between 106 and 129, but after I passed out to crash headfirst into the floor from Vibrio, my measured systolic pressure was 52 while I was conscious and certainly lower when I passed out a second time while trying to stand. After arriving at the hospital, I was treated as a Level 1 Emergency to raise my fluids as a result of extreme vomiting and diarrhea. Admittedly, my white blood cell count was temporarily low at the time due to other medications, where low white cell counts made me more susceptible to illness. United Health Care paid in excess of $129,000 for my hospital stay.

Vibrio was diagnosed at the hospital, and by law, the South Carolina Department of Health (DPH) was contacted immediately by the hospital laboratory, and DPH contacted me immediately in the hospital. We spoke at length, and I identified raw oysters at a Delaware restaurant as my only possible disease pathway when I visited Delaware on vacation from South Carolina. DPH forwarded applicable information to the Department of Agriculture.

Other Possible Vibrio Effects

Twelve days after hospitalization, I was readmitted to the hospital with internal bleeding. A new ulcer in my esophagus was aggravated to bleed into my stomach. I vomited two to three ounces of blood several times. Since Vibrio causes ulcers, Vibrio was a likely cause of this ulcer. I lost 25 pounds in a month to change my weight to 145 pounds at six feet tall and illness has not yet stopped after early two months.

I was reluctant to publicly provide personal health details, but I guess if I can write about other people, I should write about myself as well.

My Follow up

Since there have been no public statements from the Department of Agriculture, I contacted the restaurant directly.

Initial Text Message[Fenwick Island, Delaware Hospitalization]

I was recently hospitalized for five days from eating raw oysters at your restaurant. The case was reported in South Carolina, where I was hospitalized [in Augusta, Georgia at WellStar Hospital]. A Kind Response from the Restaurant[Fenwick Island, Delaware Hospitalization]

I am deeply sorry that you were in the hospital for five days as a result of eating oysters at this location. I cannot imagine what that must have been like. I wanted to reach out and let you know that we have been informed as to what happened to you when the health inspector came by.

I would like to update you on his findings. The health inspector concluded that we are in compliance with health and safety code when it comes to storing, handling and serving of our raw seafood products as well as having the proper tags and invoices for the last 90 days.

