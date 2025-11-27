 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Sci Tech      

Delaware Vibrio Flesh-Eating Disease Coverup, October 2025

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, PE, ASME Fellow
Message Robert A. Leishear, PhD, PE, ASME Fellow

An October 4, 2025 case of Vibrio from raw oysters goes unreported to the public by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. I was hospitalized for six days after my blood pressure dropped below half the normal value. This flesh-eating disease more commonly enters through open wounds when swimming, but shellfish provide an alternative infection path ("Information About Vibrio Bacteria",click here).

The Illness

My blood pressure normally ranges between 106 and 129, but after I passed out to crash headfirst into the floor from Vibrio, my measured systolic pressure was 52 while I was conscious and certainly lower when I passed out a second time while trying to stand. After arriving at the hospital, I was treated as a Level 1 Emergency to raise my fluids as a result of extreme vomiting and diarrhea. Admittedly, my white blood cell count was temporarily low at the time due to other medications, where low white cell counts made me more susceptible to illness. United Health Care paid in excess of $129,000 for my hospital stay.

Vibrio was diagnosed at the hospital, and by law, the South Carolina Department of Health (DPH) was contacted immediately by the hospital laboratory, and DPH contacted me immediately in the hospital. We spoke at length, and I identified raw oysters at a Delaware restaurant as my only possible disease pathway when I visited Delaware on vacation from South Carolina. DPH forwarded applicable information to the Department of Agriculture.

Other Possible Vibrio Effects

Twelve days after hospitalization, I was readmitted to the hospital with internal bleeding. A new ulcer in my esophagus was aggravated to bleed into my stomach. I vomited two to three ounces of blood several times. Since Vibrio causes ulcers, Vibrio was a likely cause of this ulcer. I lost 25 pounds in a month to change my weight to 145 pounds at six feet tall and illness has not yet stopped after early two months.

I was reluctant to publicly provide personal health details, but I guess if I can write about other people, I should write about myself as well.

Figure 1. Vibrio Disease (
Figure 1. Vibrio Disease ('Clinical Overview of Vibriosis)
(Image by U.S. Center for Disease Control)   Details   DMCA

My Follow up

Since there have been no public statements from the Department of Agriculture, I contacted the restaurant directly.

Initial Text Message[Fenwick Island, Delaware Hospitalization]

I was recently hospitalized for five days from eating raw oysters at your restaurant. The case was reported in South Carolina, where I was hospitalized [in Augusta, Georgia at WellStar Hospital].

A Kind Response from the Restaurant[Fenwick Island, Delaware Hospitalization]

I am deeply sorry that you were in the hospital for five days as a result of eating oysters at this location. I cannot imagine what that must have been like. I wanted to reach out and let you know that we have been informed as to what happened to you when the health inspector came by.

I would like to update you on his findings.

The health inspector concluded that we are in compliance with health and safety code when it comes to storing, handling and serving of our raw seafood products as well as having the proper tags and invoices for the last 90 days.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, PE, ASME Fellow Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, P.E., PMP, ASME Fellow, Who's Who in America Top Engineer, Who's Who Millennium Magazine cover story, NACE Senior Corrosion Technologist, NACE Senior Internal Piping Corrosion Technologist, ANSYS Expert, AMPP Certified (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Vibrio Vulnificus; Vibrio Vulnificus, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Book Publisher Wanted for a New Book, "Industrial Murder for Profit"

The Global Warming Fallacy, Polar Warming, Energy Use, and Continental Shifts

More Exposure Of The Fukushima Explosion Cover-up - Stop The Next Nuclear Power Plant Explosion

Are the 737 Jets Safe for Return to Our Skies?

The IAEA Again Thwarts Nuclear Safety to Risk a Zaporizhzhia Explosion Disaster

Money is Gone in My Home Town of Aiken, and the Water Main Breaks Keep on Coming

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend