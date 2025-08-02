 
Deism: Raising the Bar of Belief

Bob Johnson
The bar of standards regarding belief in God has been set very, very low by the man-made "revealed" Abrahamic religions. In fact, you can say it's set at an ungodly low level.

The most powerful and blatant example of how very low the Abrahamic "revealed" religions have set the bar of standards for religious belief is painfully evident by the Hebrew Bible-based genocide the Jewish state of Israel is inflicting on the people in Gaza. Not only have they killed between 59,219 and 85,000 people, of which at least 17,921 are children, all through bombings, missile attacks, artillery fire, tank fire and small arms fire, Israel is now killing people, mostly children, through their newest weapon of starvation. Their cruel and ungodly god, Yahweh, if he were real, would be very proud of them.

Many people who are currently under the influence of a "revealed" religion are shocked to find the cruel and barbaric content of their particular "Word of God"/"holy scriptures." The four examples in the above image of ungodly content from the "holy books" of the major Abrahamic "revealed" religions are only a very small example out of pages and pages of such harmful content.

One primary reason for the shock of the faithful when they are shown passages which promote religious violence and hate is because they have religion and God tangled together in their minds. They equate religion with The Supreme Intelligence/God, when, in reality, religion and The Supreme Intelligence/God are two very separate things.

The "revealed" religions are all man-made and they all make irrational claims to having received instructions from The Supreme Intelligence/God. Since a Divine revelation can only be a Divine revelation in the first case, after that it is mere hearsay, there is no reason that aligns with our gift from The Supreme Intelligence/God of innate reason to believe them. In The Age of Reason, Thomas Paine (Thomas Paine was an essential American Founder and was NOT a Christian, he was a Deist) did a great job of pointing this fact out when he wrote,

"Revelation, when applied to religion, means something communicated immediately from God to man....No one will deny or dispute the power of the Almighty to make such a communication, if he pleases. But admitting, for the sake of a case, that something has been revealed to a certain person, and not revealed to any other person, it is revelation to that person only. When he tells it to a second person, a second to a third, a third to a fourth, and so on, it ceases to be a revelation to all those persons. It is revelation to the first person only, and hearsay to every other, and consequently they are not obliged to believe it."

Instead of embracing ungodly, barbaric, cruel and irrational man-made books as The Word of God, we should look to the true Word of God, the Creation itself. To quote Thomas Paine from The Age of Reason,

"It is only in the CREATION that all our ideas and conceptions of a word of God can unite. The Creation speaketh an universal language, independently of human speech or human language, multiplied and various as they may be. It is an ever-existing original, which every man can read. It cannot be forged; it cannot be counterfeited; it cannot be lost; it cannot be altered; it cannot be suppressed. It does not depend upon the will of man whether it shall be published or not; it publishes itself from one end of the earth to the other. It preaches to all nations and to all worlds; and this word of God reveals to man all that is necessary for man to know of God."

Deism, by being completely free of pretended Divine revelations and free of belief in a genocidal god and a cruel god who burns people in Hell, and by promoting our innate God-given reason, can eliminate via reason the "revealed" religions and raise the bar of belief to an entirely new high standard.
Bob Johnson is a paralegal and a freelance writer in Florida. He was raised Roman Catholic, but after reading Thomas Paine's The Age of Reason, he became a Deist. In 1993 he founded the World Union of Deists and in 1996 he launched the first web
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Bob Johnson

It's mindboggling to see the ancient "revealed" religions are still in existence in spite of the religious violence and genocide the commit. It's time for a change to reason-based Deism!

Let's Make God-given Reason Prevail! Bob Johnson
www.deism.com

Tell A Friend