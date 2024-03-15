 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
March 15, 2024

Defend Life iin Gaza and Everywhere: We were put here to protect life, not destroy it.

By David Spero
The siege of Gaza is the worst thing the world has ever seen. Terrible things have happened before, but the world couldn't see them the way we can see the horror in Palestine. People bombed, shot, starved, denied water and shelter, while the killers call themselves the victims and say the people they kill, half of them children, deserve their suffering and death.

People everywhere rage and despair as the world's governments (except Yemen and South Africa) have stood by, watched genocide happen, or helped it happen as the US, UK, and Germany have done.

How can this be happening in the 21st century? While history shows that people are capable of any level of depravity and stupidity, our past also proves that we are capable of wondrous acts of kindness and creativity. You can see such deeds every day on the internet and in your community, if you look for them.

Those two sides of human nature are beautifully described in indigenous American stories, as retold by Robin Wall Kimmerer in her book, Braiding Sweetgrass. In struggling to understand and to stop the slaughter in Gaza, and to create a world where such crimes don't happen, these ancient stories are as timely as anything you'll hear in a TED talk. This one tells us we are meant to protect life, not dominate it.

People's task in the world

As in the Biblical creation story, and as proven in the fossil record, central North American Indians believe the first man was sent to Earth after all the other life forms were already here. Nanabozho was his name (although different tribes say it differently.) There are hundreds of stories about him, but I will rely on Dr. Kimmerer's telling.

Creator gave Nanabozho specific instructions about what to do in his new world. He was to walk all through it and learn what it had to give and what it needed. He would find out how to live by observing his older siblings, the animals and plants. Other creatures have been here longer, so they understand better how to relate to each other and to their Mother Earth.

Creator had told him that all life had wisdom, but that man had a powerful mind and could create new things. He could make the world better. In particular, the first man was called on to protect life everywhere. "Don't destroy creation; don't interfere with another being's sacred purpose," as Kimmerer learned from her elders. "Take only what is offered."

Seek balance in all things, Nanabozho was told. Growth and degrowth, birth and death, creation and destruction come in their own time and maintain balance in the world. All are necessary, and all life forms have a purpose and a place.

At some point, Nanabozho became aware that he had a twin, a man who was walking the world creating imbalance and conflict everywhere he went. The brother believed in constant growth, disrespecting neighbors, oppressing women , ill-treating other creatures.

Nanabozho couldn't defeat his evil twin in battle. All he could do was redouble his efforts to live in balance with the rest of creation. This is what indigenous wisdom teaches us to do. Indigenous people haven't always lived according to these teachings, but over time, they have integrated them and established truly sustainable societies.

Native peoples had occasional violent battles with each other, but they were small-scale and time-limited. They never reached the levels of genocidal horror that settlers brought to them after Columbus, the same horrors that colonizers have visited on the world and on each other for centuries and are visiting on Gaza now.

Leaders have long chosen the way of power, growth, and violence over the instruction to defend life. They have taught their ways to the people in their societies. This is especially true of the US-centered empire, which includes Israel, Western Europe, and the white English-speaking world. They are destroying everything. It is past time to reclaim the original instructions. But how?

When healing comes, it will seem a miracle

Looking at the destruction in Palestine and other war zones now, and the depravity to which Israel and its Western supporters have sunk, it is easy to despair. Must all the people in Gaza die? Or in Ukraine? Or must all of us die in a world war or an environmental collapse? Can our animal and plant cousins survive the holocaust people are visiting on the forests, the oceans, and on each other?

According to Charles Eisenstein, author of Sacred Economics, and other great books, we have lost Nanabozho's connection with life and land. We are living in Nanabozho's brother's world, which he calls The Story of Separation, the belief that we are all disconnected individuals in a dangerous, meaningless universe.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

David Spero

David Spero is a lifelong activist for peace, health, and Nature. He is author of three books on chronic illness and many articles on health and politics. He lives in San Francisco, is an active member of Jewish Voice for Peace Bay Area and has (more...)
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Most Popular Articles by this Author:

The Power of Propaganda

How Colonizers Become Monsters

David Spero

(Member since Feb 5, 2024)
Please call for ceasefire and humanitarian aid to Gaza now.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 15, 2024 at 5:10:58 PM

Chuck Nafziger

(Member since Oct 12, 2008)
Kimmerer was a big influence for me too. She helped me formulate the idea that life wants abundance, it wants each environmental niche to contain as much life as the air, soil and sun can support. Humans can change some of the species to be more in harmony with them, but that benefit should go into making the environment capable of producing even more life. If we humans adopt that attitude, the world will be Eden. If we continue killing most of what is around us and replacing it with a few out of place plants and creatures, or continue poisonous industrial agriculture, we will wither away.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 16, 2024 at 10:04:24 AM

David Spero

(Member since Feb 5, 2024)
What you wrote sounds totally right and insightful. That's the main theme of my Substack Make Earth Sacred Again. Or at least it was until the terror in Gaza started. I hope it ends so we can get back to what really matters in the long term.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 16, 2024 at 12:16:48 PM

David Wieland

(Member since Jan 1, 2019)
"The siege of Gaza is the worst thing the world has ever seen." No, far from it. Your sense of what's happening in Gaza is apparently based on the disturbingly biased and shallow reporting in US media, which gullibly echoes Al Jazeera. The IDF is the only military that leaflets and texts residents to warn them to leave an area about to be bombed. There is always collateral damage in a conflict, but Israel takes extraordinary measures and suffers losses in avoiding civilian casualties.

What causes otherwise caring people to forget that Hamas ended the ceasefire when it engaged in joyful slaughter? Is it just antisemitism that supports belief in false reports that, for example, the IDF bombed the al-Ahli Arab Hospital or fired on people getting food from an aid truck? Gazans are suffering, but that's been true under Hamas rule. Let's try to see the whole picture.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 16, 2024 at 12:37:58 PM

David Spero

(Member since Feb 5, 2024)
Your comment is a great illustration of the truth that every accusation coming from an oppressor (like Israel) is a confession. You are right that the coverage here has been shallow and biased, but biased 100% in favor of Israel. Your military has killed over 30,000 people, while your starvation sanctions have killed 100,000 or more. This is not "collateral damage." Civilians are the target; the goal is to get all the Palestinians out of Gaza so settlers can move in.

Hamas didn't "end a ceasefire." What ceasefire are you talking about? Before October 7, Israel was relentlessly displacing Palestinians from their homes, destroying their farms, taking over their mosques, mprisoning thousands of their youth, and oppressing them with a rigid apartheid system in which they had to pass through hours-long checkpoints just to get to work. That's the "peace" that you want to maintain. You are a war criminal supporter who will go down in history with the Nazis. And what's this about the IDF firing on people getting food being a lie? It's what happened and it''s well documented. IDF claims of stampedes causing mass death are ridiculous and unsupported by evidence and even the IDF dropped them. People who believe what the IDF says are enabling genocide.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 16, 2024 at 1:01:33 PM

David Wieland

(Member since Jan 1, 2019)
Your response is a clear illustration of very limited understanding of what has happened in recent decades and months and the motivations and mindset of Israelis and Gazans, especially Hamas. You don't have to claim that Israel has never been unfair in any way to recognize that it wants peaceful relations with its neighbors and among all its residents while Hamas and indoctrinated Palestinians want to destroy it and all Jews. It's a gross exaggeration to make the claims you repeated.

Does it make you feel virtuous to vilify Israel and support a bloodthirsty death cult that glorifies "martydom"? Concocted statistics don't match reality, but they're useful as propaganda and are sufficiently persuasive to convince those inclined against Israel. See click here for important information omitted from too-quick and too-biased reports.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 16, 2024 at 1:57:46 PM

David Wieland

(Member since Jan 1, 2019)
To have any hope of understanding, it's important to listen to Palestinians.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 16, 2024 at 2:21:55 PM

Chuck Nafziger

(Member since Oct 12, 2008)
I do my best to not to let anger, theft, oppression and murder in other parts of the world jaundice my view my neighbors and other humans. The media is reporting actions in the Middle East in ways to make us hate each other. The reports go straight to our emotions.

I soothe those emotions with my connection to all life and our sacred but grossly battered world.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 17, 2024 at 2:13:43 PM

David Wieland

(Member since Jan 1, 2019)
I agree in general with your view, but I can't in conscience turn a blind eye to significant misrepresentation, especially when it leaves to hostility and even violence in my society. The shocking level of antisemitism revealed since October 7, even before Israel responded militarily, has motivated me to learn a lot more about the history of the region and of Islam. Sadly, it has also further reduced my respect for the legacy media.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 17, 2024 at 8:08:44 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
The first human was named Bozo?

That would explain a lot.

Thank you, David, for this lucid piece.

Although most of us are not there yet, we might benefit from factoring in karma and rebirth. It would not surprise me if Nazi's reincarnated as both Israels and Gazans.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 17, 2024 at 1:42:20 PM

