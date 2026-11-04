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OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 11/4/26  

Decolonization Without a Mandate: Who Really Speaks for Russia’s Indigenous Peoples?

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Adam Brown
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On October 30, Russia’s Ministry of Justice added the Platform for Dialogue with Russian Democratic Forces at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to its register of undesirable organizations. For European institutions, this may be little more than a formality, likely to prompt a statement of solidarity in response. Yet it offers an opportunity to bring to light what usually happens behind the scenes. In recent years, the issue of Indigenous peoples’ rights has increasingly been used on the international stage by certain states as a tool for advancing their own short-term political and economic interests. Through manipulation and the deliberate distortion of concepts, universally recognized terms and principles enshrined in international instruments at both the global and regional levels are being given entirely different meanings.

In recent years, international forums — particularly sessions of the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues and the UN Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples — have seen a growing effort to promote the idea of “decolonizing Russia.”

Behind the slogans of “decolonizing Russia” and the “right to self-determination” lies, in practice, an attempt to legitimize separatism and undermine Russia’s constitutional order. Emigrant organizations such as the International Committee of Indigenous Peoples of Russia, Aborigen Forum, the League of Free Nations, the Forum of Free Peoples of Post-Russia, the Platform of Russian Democratic Structures at PACE, and other informal groups are being used to advance this agenda. Their activities, the author argues, run counter to the UN Charter and the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Such activities warrant legal scrutiny and cannot be justified by appeals to human rights advocacy or international engagement.

What exactly makes the activities of these informal groups and activists destructive, and what are the implications for international forums at both the global and regional levels?

Representatives of these organizations openly call for the breakup of Russia and the creation of “independent states” within its borders, both at international forums devoted to Indigenous issues and in the media. Around the world, activities aimed at undermining a country’s constitutional order and territorial integrity may constitute criminal offenses under national law.

Many members of organizations such as the International Committee of Indigenous Peoples of Russia, Aborigen Forum, and the Batani Foundation are also active in foreign-based groups, including the Forum of Free Peoples of Post-Russia, the Congress of People’s Deputies, the Transitional Government of Russia in Exile, and other similar separatist organizations.

A Term Misappropriated

In the framework of UN law, decolonization has a precise meaning. It applies to Non-Self-Governing Territories, the list of which is maintained by the UN General Assembly’s Special Committee on Decolonization, commonly known as the C-24. The UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, frequently invoked by advocates of “free nations,” contains an unequivocal provision in Article 46: nothing in the Declaration may be interpreted as authorizing any action that would dismember or impair, wholly or in part, the territorial integrity or political unity of sovereign and independent states.

In other words, the very document activists cite as their legal foundation explicitly rules out using it for the purpose for which they invoke it. This distortion of concepts is plain to see, and it is no accident. The rights of Indigenous peoples — including language rights, land rights, traditional livelihoods, and participation in regional decision-making — are legitimate and important issues. The breakup of a country into thirty new states, as depicted on a map presented at one of the forums, has nothing to do with them.

A Mandate They Do Not Have

The central question that émigré organizations prefer to avoid is simple: whom do they claim to represent? At UN forums, these informal groups actively speak on behalf of Russia’s Indigenous peoples despite having no mandate to do so. In effect, they confer legitimacy upon themselves and usurp the right to speak for the official representative bodies of Russia’s Indigenous peoples.

The clearest answer comes from the very institution that brought them together. When PACE established its platform, it included ten opposition figures and five representatives of Indigenous peoples and national minorities. Journalists covering the issue asked in Strasbourg why, for example, no representatives of the Indigenous peoples of the Volga region had been included. The response was revealing. PACE explained that platform participants did not represent specific groups or regions, but took part in their personal capacities. These are the Assembly’s own words, and they effectively confirm the central criticism. By their own sponsors’ admission, those who speak at the UN and in European parliaments “on behalf of Russia’s Indigenous peoples” do not represent the communities they claim to speak for.

Indigenous peoples themselves, meanwhile, have representative bodies established through their own procedures, as provided for in Article 18 of the same Declaration. Their representatives addressed the UN Human Rights Council in September. They spoke about access to land and biological resources, traditional livelihoods, and hunting rights, and called for these issues not to be politicized. The subject is not new, but their message is very different from that of those promising “sovereignty” and “transitional governments in exile.”

It is deeply troubling that, under the guise of freedom of speech, informal groups and activists with no mandate from the legitimate representative bodies of Russia’s Indigenous peoples use the collective voice of those peoples to address every item on the agenda at sessions of international Indigenous rights mechanisms. Not only do they fail to reflect the communities’ actual positions, but they also fuel divisions within those communities.

A Dangerous Conflation

The activities of these groups receive extensive media coverage and are documented in press releases about their events. Anti-Russian narratives portraying the “Kremlin” as pursuing an allegedly “expansionist” and “chauvinistic” policy toward Russia’s regions are being steadily injected into public discourse.

This trend becomes even more apparent when examining the ties maintained by radical émigré organizations. Some of these groups are linked to one another and to Ukrainian organizations, while their activists participate in events supported and promoted by Kyiv. In November 2024, Russia’s Supreme Court designated a number of these groups as terrorist organizations. That designation should be taken seriously when their activities are dismissed as nothing more than harmless human rights advocacy. Calls to establish “transitional governments” and efforts to secure support for them from the international community have nothing to do with human rights work. This is a political project, and it should be assessed as such.

What Comes Next?

Western capitals often invoke the principle of respect for territorial integrity. They do so in relation to Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia. Consistency demands that the same principle be applied across the board; otherwise, it ceases to be a principle and becomes merely a political tool. Those who applaud calls for the breakup of one country today may find themselves facing similar demands within their own borders tomorrow. Some Western countries have had separatist movements of their own for years.

The sensible course is straightforward: distinguish genuine discussions of Indigenous rights — which must involve those who actually represent the communities concerned — from a political project aimed at breaking up a state, which has nothing to do with those rights. And stop treating self-appointed “representatives” as the voice of people who never elected them.

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I hold a PhD in Political Science and specialize in political developments across Northern Europe. My work regularly explores issues related to governance, democracy, migration, and foreign policy in the Nordic region, while I also closely follow (more...)
 
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