December in history, Scholastide, Beinart, and what is the rarest of human qualities

December in history (history has a lot to teach us):

1 December (1947) Palestinians began a three-day general strike protesting the UN General Assembly (UNGA) "recommendation for Partition" resolution which violated the UN Charter (violates rights of people to self determination)

8 December (1949) UNGA adopted Resolution 302 (IV), establishing the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to provide humanitarian aid to the refugees of the 1948 war until they are allowed to return.

8 December (1987) Launch of the 13th Palestinian uprising known as Intifada of the stones

9 December (1948) UNGA adoption of the Genocide Convention 10 December (1948) UNGA adoption of The Universal Declaration of Human Rights

11 December (1948) UNGA adopted Resolution 194, which affirms the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes and lands

11 December (1967) The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) established.

13 December (2001) Israeli tanks and military vehicles surrounded Yasser Arafat's compound in Ramallah, beginning a siege that continued for 34 months and ending in his murder by poisoning (through people in his inner circle).

14 December (2025) UNGA declared International Day against Colonialism 14 December (1987) Establishment of the Islamic Resistance Movement.

18 December (1947) Massacre of Al-Khisas by Zionist gangs.

31 December (1947) Massacre of Balad al-Shaykh [note >30 massacres committed to ethnically cleanse the area before "Israel' was even created as a State on Top of Palestine 15 May 1848. Today 8.5 million of us Palestinians are refugees or displaced people].

Three articles of many published recently on SC HOLASTICIDE (the Israeli educational destruction in Palestine).

Take action to stop new colonial settlement on the land of Beit Sahour (the Shepherds' field).

American woman rescued from under the rubble in Gaza.

Every month, our team holds briefings on progress of our own Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability. Separately I hold a human rights/politics briefing highlighting what is going on in our area, the region, and globally. Here is an example recording of the latter subject: view I also give several interviews every week related to issues ranging from environmental justice to human rights to resistance. Here Peter Beinart talks boycotts to me and to South African scholar and activist Zackie Achmat.

What is a rare human quality? Evangelical "Christian Zionists" (the quotes are needed since you cannot be a real christian if you support a racist genocidal ideology) are being recruited to help the Israel apartheid regime commit more violence. A provision buried deep in the proposed US National Defense Authorization Act calls for the continual assessment of [the] impact of international state arms embargoes on Israel and actions to address defense capability gaps. The measure can be found more than 1,000 pages into the 3,000-page NDAA. We survey the world around us run by despots and tyrants (the time of monsters) and we see so much suffering caused by human greed, racism, and ignorance. The climate catastrophe and wars are getting out of control and thanks to massive media machine are missed by most people in the so called western world. Some two million Palestinians (including friends of ours) in Gaza in tents, sick, wet, cold, hungry. Famine in Sudan and Yemen and refugees from Western Sahara to Myanmar who suffered unbelievable injustice. How do we mere mortals, living (for a short while) in this world cope? What can really make this world a better place and stop this madness (of rampant capitalism, mockery of justice, wars that are all about profits etc)? And as we answer these questions, can we avoid self-flagellations? Can we simultaneously acknowledge our own limitations while getting energized to act even more towards justice and rights to others? Is empathy the rarest of human qualities and the most needed in today's world? These and other questions swirl through my mind and I go back to reread books like Howard Zinn's "A people's history of the United States" and Avelar Idelber's "Letter on Violence" (available here). Maybe I start to think the world has always had evil and good struggling including within us. It reminds me of the story of the native American who tells a child that two wolves are fighting within you, the good wolf and the bad wolf. And when the kid asks which one wins, the eder says "the one you feed more".

Postscript: Israels far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich has allocated 2.7 billion shekels ($843 million) over five years to dramatically expand settlements across the occupied West Bank. This allocation will fund 17 new settlements, legalize existing outposts, deploy absorption cluster mobile homes that seek to become the nuclei of new settlements, relocate three army bases into Palestinian areas, and result in the building of new roads and structures within the region, Anadolu and the Palestine Information Center reported. Israeli media have described the package as de facto annexation. Already a million colonial settlers are squatting here in the West Bank and many still blabber about a two state solution.

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive,

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

