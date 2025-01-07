Debunking Donald Trump's Imperialist Impulses and Tendencies

QUESTION: Can President Donald Trump "Take Over" the Panama Canal?

No, President-elect Donald Trump cannot "take over" the Panama Canal. The United States relinquished control of the Panama Canal on December 31, 1999, transferring full ownership and operational control to the Republic of Panama. This transfer was the result of the Torrijos-Carter Treaties signed in 1977 and ratified in 1978.

The Panama Canal is now managed and operated by the Panama Canal Authority (ACP), an autonomous agency of the Panamanian government. The canal is considered an inalienable patrimony of Panama and cannot be sold, assigned, mortgaged, or disposed of in any way.

Furthermore, the transfer of control was not a unilateral decision but the result of years of negotiations and international agreements. The United States cannot simply reclaim control without violating these treaties and international law. Any attempt to forcibly take control of the canal would be considered an act of war against Panama.

The only legal avenue for U.S. involvement in the canal's operation is through the "Permanent Neutrality Treaty," which gives the U.S. the right to act to ensure the canal remains open and secure. However, this does not grant any ownership or operational control rights to the United States.

Finally, barring a military invasion or a new treaty negotiated with Panama, there is no legal mechanism for the United States or President-elect Trump to "take over" the Panama Canal.

CAN THE U.S. PRESIDENT "BUY" GREENLAND OR USE THE U.S. MILITARY TO "TAKE IT OVER?"

No, President-elect Donald Trump cannot legally "buy Greenland" or use the US military to "take it." There are several reasons for this:

