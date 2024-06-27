 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 6/27/24

Debate Shows Biden Is Not Fit to Be President

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   23 comments
I write this a few minutes after the debate has ended. All the talk is about the campaign implications. They talk about the issues covered but not about the reality that Biden showed us he is no longer fit to be president. Forget about the next debate. Biden should no longer be president by September.

The way Joe Biden functioned in the debate was so bad, so doddering and addled, so weak, that I don't believe he is capable of functioning as the president. He couldn't maintain a train of thought, couldn't follow through on statements, couldn't get numbers right. When listening, he looked slack jawed vacant minded. This is very sad, but Joe showed us he is no longer able to function as president. He does not have the wherewithall to control his complex world, which means his handlers are in charge.


Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio:

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I'd like to have a better choice than between an addle-brained but fairly well-meaning white male octogenarian and a vicious, lying, sociopathic white male octogenarian.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 27, 2024 at 11:31:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Anton Grambihler

Become a Fan
(Member since Feb 22, 2007)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:   New Content

You do have a bettter choice.

Independent Robert Francis Kennedy,Jr.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 28, 2024 at 3:23:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Anton Grambihler:   New Content

I love his environmental work, and I appreciate much of what he does to shine the light on vaccine injury, but I'm not too happy about his perspective on whether a woman should have dominion over her own body...

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 30, 2024 at 12:25:18 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:   New Content

And the title of this piece should not be:

Debate Shows Biden Is Not Fit to Be President

It should be:

Debate Shows Neither Candidate is Fit to Be President

Just sayin'.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 1, 2024 at 2:50:40 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
terry smythe

Become a Fan
(Member since Mar 28, 2012)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

You're right Rob. The republicans who don't want Trump surely won't vote for Joe after tonight, and the "Undecided" prima donna's who want to be asked daily & breathlessly who they're leaning toward so they can do their Blanche Dubois impersonations won't either The most articulate & forceful & young enough to get us out of the octogenarian rut is Newsome - who would go after The Big Orange Tumor with energy & force.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 28, 2024 at 2:14:07 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Emily Koehler

Become a Fan
(Member since Jun 28, 2024)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to terry smythe:   New Content

There would be difficulties in making this happen:

--If they nominate Newsom, they'll be elevating a white man over Kamala Harris, whose role is to replace Biden if necessary.

--Biden might never voluntarily give up the nomination he won.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 28, 2024 at 11:58:17 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Scott Baker

Become a Fan
Author 24983
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 25, 2008)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram Page

  New Content

About midway through the backroom reporters' repeated queries to the White House about the president's obvious raspy voice, coughing and tiredness, the White House admitted/lied that Biden was recovering from a cold. Of course, there was no mention of this pre-debate, so it could be made up. He did sound much better during the SOTU speech in February. OTOH, if he's really slipping into physiologically, it could happen that fast.

Still, Biden made his points, followed most of the talking points and countered Trump's attacks, mostly. Both candidates pivoted to their preferred talking points when getting stuck, in spite of the moderators' repeated same questions.

But Trump told the most whoppers, and told them so fluidly that people might believe them if they didn't know they were lies. See how many lies Trump made vs. Biden in this NY Times analysis.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 28, 2024 at 3:02:13 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Fred W

Become a Fan
(Member since Oct 30, 2007)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

I read all the NY Times fact check article you linked. It shows that all the "whoppers" didn't only come from Trump and that many of Trump's (and Biden's) were in the "misleading" or "needs context" category, in other words, "exaggerations" and "perhaps exaggerations". One they missed entirely was the "very fine people on both sides" lie that Biden seemingly cannot wean himself away from.

Also, in my opinion, the Times basically ducked the truth that Biden seems to be willing to take a nuclear war if he can't somehow destroy Russia. Also, in the same line, Biden's repeated statements that if Russia "wins" in Ukraine it will go on to try to conquer all of eastern Europe show a dangerous disassociation from the reality of the situation. For example, I listened to an Aaron Mate interview yesterday where his guest pointed out that two weeks into the invasion Russia stated a willingness to settle for the Donbass and a land corridor connecting Russia to Crimea. The NY Times doesn't like to admit such things so that wasn't part of their fact checking either.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 28, 2024 at 3:20:48 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
David Wieland

Become a Fan
(Member since Jan 1, 2019)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Fred W:   New Content

The NYT also decided to believe the "losers" smear of killed soldiers, based mostly on an Atlantic article, even though Snopes notes that it's at odds with Trump's recorded statements about the military and can't be confirmed.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 29, 2024 at 3:13:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Arlen Grossman

Become a Fan
(Member since Nov 7, 2010)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

You are right, Rob. Unless there is a way to find a more competent candidate than Joe Biden, the risk of a fascist America has gotten dangerously closer.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 28, 2024 at 4:08:40 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Fred W

Become a Fan
(Member since Oct 30, 2007)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to :   New Content
"...the possibility that HAARP was involved in manipulating this debate." Could you expand on that a bit? I don't get the connection.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 28, 2024 at 3:39:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Fred W:   New Content

Fred,

Mind control technology - more extensive than most of us have any idea.

See John Hawkin's excellent piece on this page: "The Quest for Mind Control."

Even though the piece just outlines the basics (and there is much more), I believe it is a good start.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 28, 2024 at 8:46:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Pericles21 writes

Become a Fan
(Member since Jun 4, 2011)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Robert, the "handlers' controlled both debaters and will continue to control whomever is elected and shape their policies.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 28, 2024 at 2:34:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Anton Grambihler

Become a Fan
(Member since Feb 22, 2007)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

First Presidential Debate expanded to include Independent RF Kennedy, Jr.

Current 2024 Presidential Candidates:
1. Independent: RF Kennedy, Jr.
2. Republican: DJ Trump
3. Democrat: JR Biden
4. Libertarian: Chase Oliver (Not in expanded Debate)

Debate starts at around 25 minutes
om/RobertKennedyJr/status/1806462171892895808


Submitted on Friday, Jun 28, 2024 at 4:37:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Tom Fisher

Become a Fan
(Member since Mar 30, 2017)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Joe Biden has been unfit for the presidency since the last election. That's why he was kept in a basement the entire lead up to elections. Covid was the perfect cover. What happened on Thursday was planned. The democrats finally pulled back the curtain, on purpose. . They see the polling data and they need a new ticket because they are along on the issues that matter to people. By revealing Joes severe lack of coherency it will be the easiest transition without admitting their policies are wrong. . Look how the entire msm turned (or was allowed to turn) on Joe before the debate even ended. Now, changing the ticket will be the planned "shakeup" they had coming along. It's also why the debate was held so early. They knew what the outcome of the debate would Be and it gives them TIME to prep the base for a new candidate with a "saving democracy" "continue good meaning joes battle" story line.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 29, 2024 at 10:04:03 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Robert Gormley

Become a Fan
(Member since Dec 12, 2009)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Tom Fisher:   New Content

It's amazing that you knew this was planned all along.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 29, 2024 at 1:21:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
David Wieland

Become a Fan
(Member since Jan 1, 2019)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Robert Gormley:   New Content

Anyone observing Biden's presidency -- hell, even the feeble campaign in 2020 -- has had good reason to wonder who's really running the show. Gaslighting by compliant media has worked on some people, but it has likely been a strong factor in the drastic decline in respect for that media.

Despite his obvious faults, I can't imagine that anyone thinks Trump is just a puppet figurehead.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 29, 2024 at 3:44:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Tom Fisher

Become a Fan
(Member since Mar 30, 2017)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Robert Gormley:   New Content

Everyone that is paying attention knew Joe would not be the candidate it was just a matter of how they would do it.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 29, 2024 at 5:29:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Robert Gormley

Become a Fan
(Member since Dec 12, 2009)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Biden is obviously unfit to be president, cold or not.

The Democrats better find a replacement fast. Trump continues to be Trump: a piece of crap in my opinion.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 29, 2024 at 1:20:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Pericles21 writes

Become a Fan
(Member since Jun 4, 2011)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

TRUMP IS NOT AN OPTION, EVER! FIGHT THIS LIKE ALI WOULD...TAKE SOME ROUND 1 LICKS, THEN COME BACK AND KICK BUTT!

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 29, 2024 at 7:08:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Bob Woodward: "There must be an explanation."

"Biden's performance was so bad, so awful, the way I look at it as a reporter, there must be some explanation," Woodward told Melber. "What really happened? He was preparing for this a long time, he knew it was consequential, and then it was this bad."

**

Our lack of information and clarity sticks out like a sore thumb. Virtually, no one has considered that mind-control technology might have been at work in Biden's debacle.

I am by no means saying this was the case. What is important is that we become aware that this technology exists.

John Hawkins - bless his heart - has done the heavy lift for us. His excellent exploration re- the history and extent of this technology can be found on this page as, "The Quest for Mind Control."

A quote:

-- creates a scenario that strikes one as something out of The Outer Limits or a cheesy episode of Star Trek. Yet, here it is"

"There is the potential for the establishment of a global totalitarian system that cannot be defeated, aided, in a nightmare scenario, by AI having achieved AGI, and enslaving.

"One can imagine a scenario where persons are summarily rounded up, Pol Pot style, and fitted with devices that read and torment and control their minds, a veritable Guantanamo or Abu Ghraib of the mind, presided over savagely mean girls in ape suits. Cain returned from the wilderness."


Submitted on Sunday, Jun 30, 2024 at 1:45:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

No one wants the pearl = the topic of mind control.

It is interesting that so far no one has picked up this topic.

As I've said, mind control technologies very well may not have been involved with Biden's performance. But even the possibility of such technology affecting our political landscape would be highly consequential.

From John Hawkin's piece on OpEd:

"...it is not only the US military looking for an edge. Other agencies and private companies are working energetically to find this bizarre Holy Grail of telepathy and mental manipulation.

"A Scientific American article a few years back, "Mind Reading and Mind Control Technologies Are Coming," lays out the bleak terrain, and offers up the sage advice that makes it sensible for a call to a Pause..."

Submitted on Monday, Jul 1, 2024 at 2:36:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

